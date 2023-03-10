Youngkin defends policy on transgender students, CRT in CNN townhall
By Jakob Cordes,
5 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — During a CNN townhall on Thursday, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin cemented education as the defining topic of his administration. His answers and simultaneous protests in Washington DC and Richmond highlighted the controversies at the heart of his agenda.
Youngkin ultimately declined to offer a definite answer on his presidential ambitions. A run for president would cut his term as governor short, but under Virginia law, he would be barred from seeking re-election anyway.
One of the questions presented during the townhall was from Niko, a 17-year old transgender student from Arlington. He pressed Youngkin on his proposed policies for transgender students , which would restrict trans students to using bathrooms aligning with their sex at birth and ban them from participating on sports teams aligning with their gender identity.
“Look at me. I’m a transgender man,” Niko said. “Do you really think that the girls in my high school would feel comfortable sharing a restroom with me?”
Youngkin spoke about trans girls playing on school sports teams, claiming it was “uncontroversial” that they should be barred from competing on girls teams, but avoided addressing the student’s question directly, redirecting the conversation to the state’s bathroom policy.
“What’s most important is that we try very hard to accommodate students. That’s why I have said many, many times we just need extra bathrooms in schools,” he said. “We need gender neutral bathrooms, so people can use the bathroom they in fact are comfortable with.”
That puts Youngkin at odds with the Federal 4th Circuit Court, which ruled in Grimm v. Gloucester that a Virginia school’s decision to require a transgender student to use a gender neutral bathroom — barring him from using the boys restrooms and locker rooms — was unconstitutional and violated the equal protection clause.
Attendees also spoke out against Youngkin’s approach to teaching history.
“We are here because we deserve accurate history, because we deserve comprehensive school funding, because we deserve to feel safe and included in our schools,” said Ranger Balleisen, another rally organizer and high school senior.
In Richmond, protesters took a more light-hearted approach, hosting a mock townhall featuring “John Tapper,” “Glenn Tucked-in” and, of course, “Big head Glenn Youngkin” — a papier mache costume that drew laughs from the crowd.
Comments / 0