Overnight fire damages Fiesta Cancun Mexican Restaurant in downtown Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC - An early morning fire Friday at a Mexican eatery hit the heart of Oconomowoc's downtown, forcing traffic to divert clear of the busy commercial district and prompting the building's residents to quickly evacuate.

The extent of the damage at Fiesta Cancun Mexican Restaurant and Cantina , 159 E. Wisconsin Ave., wasn't immediately known, but the multi-alarm fire calls and a partial roof collapse hinted at the severity of the blaze that began at some point about 3 a.m., when heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the rear of the business by police.

Safety officials evacuated all residents living in upper-level apartments above the restaurant. One family was treated for minor smoke inhalation, but officials had no further information on their status. It was unknown if anyone was inside the restaurant at the time. The business closes at 9 p.m. on Thursdays.

The Western Lakes Fire District and the Oconomowoc Police Department posted messages on their respective Facebook pages urging people to avoid the area of East Wisconsin Avenue and South Main Street after crews began battling the fire at about 3:11 a.m. (Wisconsin Avenue has since reopened.)

In a news release late Friday morning, WLFD Deputy Chief Brad Ingersoll said crews located the fire on the main floor of the building. By then, it had extended to the roof. An active gas leak inside the building was also found but did not combust.

The blaze was severe enough to require calls for mutual aid from Waukesha, Jefferson, and Dodge counties, Ingersoll said, adding that crews were forced to temporarily evacuate from the building moments prior to a partial roof collapse.

Fiesta Cancun is a popular eatery downtown, and like in most historic commercial districts, is tightly packed within a group of buildings with adjoining walls, making fire threats potentially more damaging if they spread to neighboring structures. Early indications are that the fire was contained to one building.

For Oconomowoc Mayor Robert Magnus, the loss of the Mexican eatery for even an indeterminate time was enough to express sadness for both the business and the people who patronize it.

"This is a huge loss for the community," Magnus said in a text message Friday morning. "This family-run business is very special and we hope they can be back in operations soon."

He also praised safety officials for their efforts to contain the threat. "Great job by our police and firefighters today," Magnus added.

One neighboring business, Crafty Cow Oconomowoc, said it still planned to open as usual at 11 a.m. Though the smell of smoke was evident, Crafty Cow was not damaged during the fire.

"It definitely smells like smoke. I got out of my car and was like, 'Whoa,'" said Emily Johnson, Crafty Cow's general manager, who noted the parking lot behind Fiesta Cancun was still partially blocked off with debris late Friday morning.

City officials also warned residents that their tap water might be affected from the firefighting efforts.

"Due to the large quantity of water used by firefighters on Friday, some residents may be experiencing discolored water. If you are experiencing water quality issues, run cold water until it clears," officials said.

In an update, officials confirmed the cause and origin of the fire is now under investigation by the Western Lakes Fire District and City of Oconomowoc Police.

Contact Jim Riccioli at (262) 446-6635 or james.riccioli@jrn.com . Follow him on Twitter at @jariccioli .

Communities reporter Alex Groth also contributed to this article.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Overnight fire damages Fiesta Cancun Mexican Restaurant in downtown Oconomowoc