The Wood Brothers and Marty Stuart to perform at Scottsdale Arts

Country musician Marty Stuart and renowned American roots artists The Wood Brothers touch down in Old Town Scottsdale this spring at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.

The center welcomes The Wood Brothers on April 11 for “An Evening with Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives” on April 28.

The Wood Brothers

Dubbed “masters of soulful folk” by Paste, The Wood Brothers — Jano Rix, Oliver Wood and Chris Wood — are known for their singularly eclectic and electrifying performance style that has earned them devoted legions of fans around the world. With various musical backgrounds, traversing blues, gospel, jazz and R&B, Chris Wood says “The idea for this group has always been to marry our backgrounds, to imagine what might happen Robert Johnson and Charles Mingus had started a band.”

“Kingdom In My Mind,” The Wood Brothers’ seventh studio release and their most spontaneous and experimental collection yet, was recorded over a series of freewheeling, improvised sessions. The record journeys into circumstance, mortality and human nature, finding strength in accepting what lies beyond one’s control.

Though skillfully woven with introspective lyricism, “Kingdom In My Mind” remains buoyant and light, spanning a broad sonic spectrum to create a transportive, effervescent listening experience that’s indicative of the trio’s unique place in the modern musical landscape.

The release follows The Wood Brothers’ 2018 “One Drop Of Truth,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart, earning the band its first Grammy nomination for Best Americana Album. NPR praised the record’s “unexpected changes and kaleidoscopic array of influences,” while Uncut hailed its “virtuosic performances and subtly evocative lyrics.”

Tracks from the record have racked up roughly 8 million streams on Spotify alone, and the band took the album on the road for extensive tour dates in the United States and Europe, including The Wood Brothers’ first headline performance at Red Rocks, two nights at San Francisco’s legendary Fillmore and festival appearances everywhere from Bonnaroo to XPoNential.

Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives

Marty Stuart is living, breathing country-music history. The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and musician has played alongside the masters, from Johnny Cash to Lester Flatt, who discovered him; been a worldwide ambassador for Nashville, Bakersfield, and points in between; and safeguarded country’s most valuable traditions.

Stuart continues to record and release keenly relevant music, records that honor country’s rich legacy while advancing it into the future. “Way Out West,” his 18th studio album, hits both of those marks. Produced by Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, the album is a cinematic tour-de-force, an exhilarating musical journey through the California desert that solidifies Stuart as a truly visionary artist.

When it comes to transforming country songs into tangible experiences, Stuart has a secret weapon: the Fabulous Superlatives. Made up of guitarist Kenny Vaughan, drummer Harry Stinson, and new member, bassist Chris Scruggs, the Superlatives are an extension of Stuart himself.

“Marty Stuart is unstoppable right now with tour dates around the United States — many of them sold out already — a new album, and summer dates playing with Chris Stapleton and The War and Treaty. I’m thrilled they are making a stop in Scottsdale,” said Abbey Messmer, programming director at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.

But as Stuart sees it, there is no greater responsibility in music than to share what you’ve learned.

“Lester Flatt saw something in me and gave me his wisdom, wit and music. Johnny Cash was my best friend,” he said. “But all of that doesn’t come for free. The job is to pass it along. That’s the way it’s supposed to be in country music.”

With “Way Out West,” Stuart’s artistry and intent are harmonious.

Event details

Both concerts will be held in the Virginia G. Piper Theater at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. Second St., Scottsdale. Tickets are $31–$53 for The Wood Brothers and $41–$266 for Marty Stuart. Visit here or call Scottsdale Arts Guest Services at 480-499-TKTS (8587) for more information.