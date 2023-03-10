Watch: 'Last Thing He Told Me': Jennifer Garner searches for missing husband in trailer

March 10 (UPI) -- In the trailer for The Last Thing He Told Me, Jennifer Garner is searching for her formerly reliable husband who's mysteriously disappeared.

Jennifer Garner arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "The Adam Project" in New York City on February 28, 2022. She's starring in "The Last Thing He Told Me," a new limited series for Apple+. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Based on the 2021 bestseller by Laura Dave, the Apple+ limited series also stars Angourie Rice, who is best known for her work in the MCU playing Betty Brant in the latest Spider-Man movies.

Garner plays Hannah, who appears happily married to Owen ( Game of Thrones' Nickolaj Coster-Waldau) and is living an idyllic life in San Francisco.

Hannah finds out that her husband is missing when he doesn't show up at home or work. She receives a mysterious note hand-delivered at her husband's instruction.

When she heads to his job, there's a team of FBI agents restricting access to the building. And most frightening of all, his daughter Bailey (Rice) finds a bag of money -- a lot of money -- hidden by her father in her school locker.

"Your husband is not who you think he is," one character says and then later on, in a more official-looking capacity, tells his team "Hannah and her stepdaughter are in imminent danger."

Bailey and Hannah are then shown trying to find answers despite being stymied at every turn.

"He lied to me and then he disappeared, and I want to know the truth," Bailey says.

The book its based on has sold 2 million copies in the U.S. alone. On March 21, it will be released for the first time in paperback.

The seven-episode limited series was executive-produced by Dave and her husband, Academy Award-winner Josh Singer with Garner and Reese Witherspoon 's Hello Sunshine production company.

Aisha Tyler also stars in the film.

The Apple+ series will premiere globally on April 14.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com