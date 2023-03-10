Smokey Robinson Drops “How You Make Me Feel” from Forthcoming Album

R&B legend Smokey Robinson has shared another glimpse into his upcoming solo release GASMS.

Videos by American Songwriter

His latest song, “How You Make Me Feel,” is a smoke-tinged ballad driven by its sensual keys and tense beat.

This release follows the previously shared tune “If We Don’t Have Each Other.” The new LP is set to drop on April 28. It marks Robinson’s first release in nearly a decade. It will act as the follow-up to his 2014 album Smokey & Friends, which featured all-star collaborations with the likes of Elton John, James Taylor, Mary J. Blige, and more.

This year is already shaping up to be a whirlwind one for Robinson. The star recently joined Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton onstage for a tribute to the legendary Motown label during the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Robinson, sporting an eye-catching teal suit, sang his 1967 hit with The Miracles, “Tears Of A Clown.”

Prior to the Grammy ceremony, Robinson was honored – alongside music mogul Barry Gordy – with the Person Of The Year Award at the annual MusiCares ceremony.

Robinson will hit several more stages this year with a smattering of shows coming up this spring and summer. See a full list of dates and check out his new single “How You Make Me Feel” below.

GASMS Track List

1. “Gasms”

2. “How You Make Me Feel”

3. “I Wanna Know Your Body”

4. “I Keep Callin’ You”

5. “Roll Around”

6. “Besides”

7. “If We Don’t Have Each Other”

8. “You Fill Me Up”

9. “I Fit In There”

Upcoming Tour Dates

April 8 – Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente Casino

April 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

April 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

April 21 – Birmingham, AL @ Alys Robinson Stephens Performing Arts Center

April 28 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino

April 29 – Hinckley, MN @ Grand Casino

May 20 – Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

May 21 – Norfolk, VA @ Chrysler Hall

July 27 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Caesars

Aug. 11 – Modesto, CA @ Mary Stuart Rogers Theater

Photo by Derek Blanks with crowdMGMT / Courtesy of R&CPMK