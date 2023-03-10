Open in App
San Luis Obispo County, CA
The Tribune

More than 10 inches of rain fell at one SLO County spot. Here’s how much your area got

By Mackenzie Shuman,

5 days ago

The intense storm that slammed hard into San Luis Obispo County Thursday night into Friday has already dumped nearly a foot of rain on one spot.

Rocky Butte, a mountain area northeast of Cambria, measured 10.56 inches of rain over the past 24 hours as of 1:30 p.m., according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.

Most of that rain came Friday morning, according to the department’s data .

Many other areas of the county have seen well over 2 inches of rain fall in the past 24 hours.

The intense rainfall comes as temperatures warm slightly and an atmospheric river band flows over the region.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Friday morning for the coastal areas stretching east along the La Panza mountain range. That was in effect until Friday at 1 p.m.

Other areas of the county are under a flood watch until Saturday, according to the Weather Service.

SLO County rainfall totals

Here are 24-hour rainfall totals across San Luis Obispo County as of 1:30 p.m. Friday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department:

  • Rocky Butte: 10.56 inches
  • Cambria: 5.21 inches

  • San Simeon: 5.07 inches

  • Lopez Lake: 4.06 inches

  • Santa Margarita: 3.93 inches

  • San Luis Obispo Reservoir off Highway 101 and Miossi Road: 3.77 inches

  • Davis Peak: 3.58 inches

  • Highway 46 West: 3.46 inches

  • East Nipomo: 3.38 inches

  • San Luis Obispo at Broad Street and Industrial Way: 3.32 inches

  • Templeton: 3.11 inches

  • Arroyo Grande: 2.79 inches

  • Santa Margarita Lake: 2.68 inches

  • Camp San Luis Obispo: 2.25 inches

  • Atascadero: 2.21 inches

  • Oceano: 2.1 inches

  • Highway 1 at Canet Road: 2.09 inches

  • Hog Canyon east of San Miguel: 2.04 inches
  • Los Osos landfill: 1.73 inches

  • South Nipomo: 1.73 inches

  • Shandon: 1.1 inches
