utilitydive.com

Can utility regulators adopt Silicon Valley’s ‘fail fast’ approach? A new Connecticut program may tell By Josh Ryor, Matt McDonnell,Eli Asher, 4 days ago

By Josh Ryor, Matt McDonnell,Eli Asher, 4 days ago

Josh Ryor is the managing director of technical staff at the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority. Matt McDonnell is managing director of the consulting practice ...