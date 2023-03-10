Open in App
Connecticut State
See more from this location?
utilitydive.com

Can utility regulators adopt Silicon Valley’s ‘fail fast’ approach? A new Connecticut program may tell

By Josh Ryor, Matt McDonnell,Eli Asher,

4 days ago
Josh Ryor is the managing director of technical staff at the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority. Matt McDonnell is managing director of the consulting practice...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Connecticut State newsLocal Connecticut State
What does CT do with its trash? State is at a crossroads
Hartford, CT1 day ago
USDA: Kill spotted lanternfly on sight in Connecticut
Farmington, CT8 hours ago
Thousands of Eversource customers without power from March nor'easter
Torrington, CT12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy