Change location
See more from this location?
Connecticut State
utilitydive.com
Can utility regulators adopt Silicon Valley’s ‘fail fast’ approach? A new Connecticut program may tell
By Josh Ryor, Matt McDonnell,Eli Asher,4 days ago
By Josh Ryor, Matt McDonnell,Eli Asher,4 days ago
Josh Ryor is the managing director of technical staff at the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority. Matt McDonnell is managing director of the consulting practice...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0