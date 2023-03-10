Tractor-trailer strikes parked trailer on I-664, leads to deadly crash: Trooper

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person is dead following an incident involving two vehicles on I-664 in Chesapeake, about 500 feet north of I-64 East, Virginia State Police reported Friday afternoon, March 10.

Troopers say that the driver of a tractor-trailer was parked on the right closed shoulder of the interstate, asleep.

The driver of another tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound on Interstate 64 headed towards Interstate 664, northbound, when the driver ran off the roadway and struck the parked tractor-trailer in the rear, state troopers explained.

Currently, the roadway is still shut down for the investigation and VDOT has a detour set up for eastbound traffic.

There are no further details to release at this time.

