Campbell, OH
WKBN

Suspect in gun theft case ordered held on juvenile court probation violation

By Joe Gorman,

5 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in a theft of guns early Monday at a Trumbull County sporting goods store was ordered today to be held in the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center on a probation violation.

Jalen McCall, 18, of Campbell, will be held in juvenile detention for now but there is a chance because he is 18 that he can be transferred to the Mahoning County jail, said Magistrate Karen Melone.

Mahoning County indictments: March 9, 2023

McCall is a suspect in the theft of 34 guns early Monday morning from a sporting goods store in Braceville.

Criminal complaints were filed Thursday in federal court against two other suspects, Daquantae Kimbrough, 25, of Youngstown and Brendon Nichols, 28, of Boardman. They are both being held in federal detention.

McCall has yet to be charged in either state or federal court for the theft of the guns, but a complaint accompanying McCall’s probation said that three guns were found Monday in his Regent Street home during a search by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the lead investigative agency in the gun case.

Because he is on felony probation, McCall is not allowed to have or be around a gun.

ATF agents also found several guns Monday evening in the Boardman home of Nichols’ mother.

McCall is on probation for charges in juvenile court of aggravated assault and tampering with evidence, which were filed last year. when he was still a juvenile. McCall can be sent to the Department of Youth Services if he has been found to violate his probation, Magistrate Melone.

McCall’s probation officer told the court he reached out to McCall when he heard McCall was a suspect in the gun theft case and told McCall to turn himself in and McCall did, the probation officer said.

“He did everything the right way, your honor,” the probation office said of McCall.

