Tim McGraw Shares Soul-Searching Single “Standing Room Only”

Still building momentum for his forthcoming 17th album Standing Room Only, Tim McGraw has shared its emotive title track. “Standing Room Only” was released on Friday (March 10) while the album of the same name is expected later this year.

Written by Craig Wiseman — who also worked with McGraw on his songs “Live Like You Were Dying,” “Cowboy in Me,” and “Where the Green Grass Grows” — with Tommy Cecil and Patrick Murphy, “Standing Room Only” is a more reflective and introspective story on what it means to live fully. The track was produced by Byron Gallimore and McGraw,

Videos by American Songwriter

I get so mad at things that don’t matter way too much / I let the way back whens and my old friends scatter like they were dust sings McGraw in the opening verse.

“‘Standing Room Only’ caught my ear the first time I heard it because of its message,” said McGraw in a statement. “For me, this song is so positive and life-affirming. It isn’t about the funeral or the procession, it’s about how we live in the here and now. How do we push ourselves and in which direction do we push ourselves?”

McGraw added, “For me, it’s a reminder to live a life filled with gratitude and not take things for granted. Also, it’s a reminder to give back and be there for others.”

Teasing the release of “Standing Room Only,” McGraw released a mysterious playlist of his songs ahead of a single called “McGraw Three-ten Twenty Three,” which hinted at the release date and featured song titles while spelling out “Standing Room Only” with the first letter of each song.

“Standing Room Only” follows McGraw’s 45th No. 1 country single, “7500 OBO,” off his most recent 2020 album Here on Earth. In 2021, McGraw also released the deluxe version of Here On Earth, which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Country album chart.

McGraw recently wrapped up his Tour 2022. He will continue with a series of dates in North America in 2023.

Photo: Robby Klein / Courtesy of Full Coverage Communications