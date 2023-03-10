Eric Clapton Announces All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute Concert

Eric Clapton has announced a pair of Jeff Beck tribute concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The rock icon will be joined by a host of friends at the historic venue on May 22 and 23.

Videos by American Songwriter

The special shows will “honor the memory and artistry” of Beck, who died suddenly on January 10 at age 78. Elsewhere on the billing are Rod Stewart, Imelda May, Gary Clark Jr, Derek Trucks, Joss Stone and Beck’s frequent collaborator Johnny Depp. Beck’s backing band – Rhonda Smith, Anika Nilles and Robert Stevenson – will also make an appearance.

A surplus income from the two concerts will be donated to Folly Wildlife Rescue located in Tunbridge Wells in Kent, England. Tickets will be on sale on March 15. A pre-sale goes live a day prior, available HERE.

More acts will be announced in the coming months. See a full list of artists who have already committed their time, below.

Beck replaced Clapton in The Yardbirds in 1965. Years later, the two musicians went on tour together as soloists. Any partnership between the two guitar slingers seemed unlikely given their spat in the early days of their careers.

“I found out later from Pattie, his wife, that there definitely was [rivalry],” Beck revealed of Clapton in 2018. “Especially with the Stevie Wonder stuff. He was not too amused about me doing something successful with Stevie. I think that maybe got under his skin a bit.”

Nevertheless, Clapton paid tribute to Beck in the wake of his death, posting a photo of the late guitarist with the caption “Always and ever.” Beck’s funeral service was held on February 3 with a eulogy from Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page.

Eric Clapton’s Jeff Beck Tribute Show Line-up

Doyle Bramhall

Eric Clapton

Gary Clark Jr

Johnny Depp

Billy Gibbons

Imelda May

John McLaughlin

Robert Randolph

Olivia Safe

Rod Stewart

Joss Stone

Susan Tedeschi

Derek Trucks

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/WireImage)