houseofsparky.com

ASU Basketball: Sun Devils never trail in 77-72 win over No. 3 seed USC, will face Arizona Friday By Kevin Redfern, 4 days ago

By Kevin Redfern, 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS — In the biggest game of the season, Arizona State (22-11) scored first and never relinquished its lead in a 77-72 win over ...