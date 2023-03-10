Open in App
Wareham, MA
Barnes & Noble Brings 2 New Locations To Massachusetts, Bouncing Back After Pandemic

By Morgan Gonzales,

5 days ago
A Barnes & Noble storefront. Photo Credit: Flickr / Mike Kalasnik

Massachusetts book lovers will have two new options for their next binge as bookseller giant Barnes & Noble continues to expand at an "unprecedented" rate.

Barnes & Noble announced that it would open 30 new stores in 2023 on top of the 16 stores opened in 2022, a sharp contrast to the store's pandemic-era closings and furloughs reported by Publisher's Weekly.

At least two of the 30 new stores will open in Massachusetts, one in Sherwood Plaza in Natick and the other in Wareham, Barnes & Noble told Daily Voice. Both are scheduled to open in June.

The chain opened two new locations in the Boston area in November 2022, one in Lynnfield and one in Dedham. Both stores took over buildings that previously housed the now-defunct brick-and-mortar Amazon Books chain.

The slew of announced openings marks a rebound for Barnes & Noble after a decade of opening only one or two stores annually.

The locations of two additional new stores in the works for the state of Massachusetts have yet to be announced.

