Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
KIAH

Spring Break Fun! Space Center Houston hosting a Moon 2 Mars Festival

By Sharron Melton,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DVt6I_0lEZEHOC00

HOUSTON (KIAH) If you’re looking for even more fun during Spring Break, that is also out of this world, Space Center Houston is the place to be!

Space Center Houston’s 8-day long spring break extravaganza will be in full swing, with the Moon 2 Mars Festival ! This celebrates the innovations that power space exploration by looking at cutting-edge space technology, immersive experiences and astronaut appearances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46pVN4_0lEZEHOC00
Space Center Houston

It also culminates with four days of live concerts, with headliner Rick Springfield—best known for the 1981 smash hit “Jeese’s Girl”—performing on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Rounding out the festivities, music sets from Sister Hazel, David Cook and tops things off with Bidi Bidi Banda, the Selena tribute band!

Live Music Schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IpnYt_0lEZEHOC00
Space Center Houston concert lineup
  • David Cook in Concert | Thursday, March 16, 2023
  • Sister Hazel in Concert | St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17, 2023
  • Rick Springfield in Concert | Saturday, March 18, 2023
  • Bidi Bidi Banda: Selena Tribute in Concert | Sunday, March 19, 2023

According to Space Center Houston, This week long annual event “is all about bringing people and space closer together. At its core, this festival is a celebration of the innovators and the innovations that power space exploration – to the Moon, Mars and beyond. This space-themed festival features family-friendly activities and live music, along with tasty bites and exciting space exploration experiences.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3khsVp_0lEZEHOC00
Space Center Houston

Admission

Tickets start at $44.95; $39.95 for ages 4 to 11; free for ages 3 and under. To learn more or order tickets click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW39 Houston.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Houston, TX newsLocal Houston, TX
Houston Happens – Houston History Bus rolls up with iconic local women, and more
Houston, TX11 hours ago
The Chainsmokers play Rodeo Houston Friday night! How to get tickets
Houston, TX6 days ago
Houston Happens is LIVE at Dinos Alive!
Houston, TX5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Just Trippin’ Car Show this Saturday
Houston, TX6 days ago
CEO and energy industry trailblazer Katie Mehnert recognized as finalist for CW39’s Remarkable Woman
Houston, TX6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy