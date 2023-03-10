Red Cross partners with Pa National Guard for blood drive in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The American Red Cross is partnering with the Pennsylvania National Guard to host a blood drive in Cambria County.

On Saturday, March 11 the community blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pennsylvania National Guard building, located at 554 Airport Road in Johnstown.

March is Red Cross Month, which is a time to celebrate community heroes to help support those in need. Blood donations are critical to patient care in hospitals across the country. According to the American Red Cross, 1 in 7 patients entering the hospital will need a blood transfusion.

All those who donate blood will receive a $10 Visa Prepaid card, as well as a Red Cross t-shirt, while supplies last.

For those interested in donating, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit their website or call 1-800-733-2767.

