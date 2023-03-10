Open in App
Johnstown, PA
See more from this location?
WTAJ

Red Cross partners with Pa National Guard for blood drive in Johnstown

By Aaron Marrie,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lj0m3_0lEZE37H00

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The American Red Cross is partnering with the Pennsylvania National Guard to host a blood drive in Cambria County.

On Saturday, March 11 the community blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pennsylvania National Guard building, located at 554 Airport Road in Johnstown.

March is Red Cross Month, which is a time to celebrate community heroes to help support those in need. Blood donations are critical to patient care in hospitals across the country. According to the American Red Cross, 1 in 7 patients entering the hospital will need a blood transfusion.

Adam Zook Memorial fund hosting free veterans breakfast in Tyrone

All those who donate blood will receive a $10 Visa Prepaid card, as well as a Red Cross t-shirt, while supplies last.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

For those interested in donating, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit their website or call 1-800-733-2767.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Johnstown, PA newsLocal Johnstown, PA
Cambria DA: Johnstown man arrested, found with multiple drugs
Johnstown, PA1 day ago
Johnstown man arrested for selling drugs to informant
Johnstown, PA4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Stolen artifacts returned to Baker Mansion in Altoona
Altoona, PA1 day ago
Bellwood Antis online newspaper named 2nd best student-run website in Pa
Bellwood, PA4 hours ago
Officials urge motorists to not drive under the influence for Saint Patrick’s Day
Dubois, PA1 day ago
Altoona church offering free spaghetti dinners
Altoona, PA2 days ago
One killed in Huntingdon County ATV crash
Ephrata, PA2 days ago
Food drive for Easter coming to DuBois Mall. Here’s how you can donate
Dubois, PA2 days ago
Pennsylvania Military Museum celebrates PA’s birthday with free admission
Boalsburg, PA2 days ago
Man traveled across the country to sleep with Altoona teen, police report
Altoona, PA2 days ago
Rep. John Joyce visits farm to promote Dairy Pride Act
Martinsburg, PA1 hour ago
AI child-welfare tool may flag parents with disabilities
Pittsburgh, PA14 hours ago
Pennsylvania gun store owner reacts to gun control executive order
Bellefonte, PA3 hours ago
More than 30 employers looking to hire at upcoming Centre County job fair
Pleasant Gap, PA8 hours ago
Central PA gun store owner says pistol brace ban could affect “millions” of gun owners
Bellefonte, PA2 hours ago
New cable, internet company coming into State College
State College, PA10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy