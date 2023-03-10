Open in App
Pace men's basketball team dances into Division II NCAA Tournament

By News 12 Staff,

5 days ago

The Pace men's basketball team has made school history by earning a spot in the Division II NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.

Pace received the number 5 seed in the East Region with a 20-10 record.

They'll face number 4 seed New Haven on Saturday in New Hampshire.

Last year, the Setters danced into the second round, they're hoping for a longer run this time around.

"The goal is definitely to win a regional championship. We're going up there to win. It's strictly a business trip. We're going up there to do what we are meant to do," says Brandon Powell, Pace guard.

"The key to us is sticking to our goals our principles as far as our mental toughness we preach that every day," adds Adonis WIlliams, Pace forward.

