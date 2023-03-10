Open in App
Changes coming to train routes amid chaotic switch-ups to LIRR routes

By News 12 Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f4cqU_0lEZDsZW00

More service changes for the Long Island Rail Road are set to take effect on Monday.

Starting on Monday, some trains will be rerouted to Penn Station, and some trains will even see added stops, once again lengthening some trains.

This comes after changes were made to accommodate service to the new Grand Central Madison. Commuters say that all the changes have done is create disorder, such as at the Jamaica Station, where confusion over the new schedules resulted in overcrowding.

Commuters have described the changes as "chaos" for the last couple of weeks.

