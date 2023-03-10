Open in App
Belvidere, IL
Belvidere family searching for missing mentally challenged son

By John Clark,

5 days ago

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Belvidere family is searching for their missing 30-year-old son, who is mentally challenged, according to police.

Authorities say Anthony Thounsavath, 30, left his home on Helper Lane on February 25th in a taxi headed to Chicago’s O’Hare airport and was never heard from again.

He was dropped off around 7:08 p.m. at Terminal 1 and was allegedly headed to Florida.

Police said authorities from O’Hare, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and the Chicago Police Department have been able to confirm that Thounsavath was last seen at Terminal 3 on February 25th, but the TSA says he was not on any of the flight manifests.

The Belvidere Police Department said Thounsavath “is described as a white male, 30 years old, 5’08” tall, 140 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Anthony was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants, black and white sneakers, black framed glasses, and he was carrying a dark duffle bag and a Nike backpack.  Anthony has been diagnosed with multiple mental health challenges.  Anthony is believed to have left without his medications.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Belvidere Police at 815-544-2135. A reward of up to $1,000 has been offered.

