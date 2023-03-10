Open in App
Boone County, MO
See more from this location?
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Smoke found, but no fire at Midway

By Ethan Heinz,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TFXTY_0lEZCFq000

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Boone County Fire crews responded to a call at Midway USA at 9:51 a.m. Friday morning.

A Boone County volunteer firefighter that works at Midway USA called crews when he saw smoke in the warehouse.

There was light smoke in the building when crews arrived, but there was no fire.

Fire fighters turned fans on in the warehouse and vented the doors to let the smoke out.

Employees were evacuated, and shortly after were let back into the building. Oil dripped on a hot part of an air compressor, prompting the smoke to start.

The post Smoke found, but no fire at Midway appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbia, MO newsLocal Columbia, MO
Fayette man charged in spring 2022 shooting in Columbia
Columbia, MO1 hour ago
Mexico Gravel Road blocked off following shots-fired call
Columbia, MO1 day ago
April 6 ribbon-cutting set for Columbia’s massive new meat plant
Columbia, MO8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Boone County fire crews put out mobile home fire north of Hallsville
Hallsville, MO1 day ago
Two mid-Missourians killed after head-on collision in Cole County
Russellville, MO23 hours ago
Lanes, on-ramp on I-70 reopen following crash
Columbia, MO1 day ago
Exploring the historic David Guitar House in Columbia, Missouri
Columbia, MO1 day ago
The magnificent historic Chatol House in Centralia, Missouri: home of F. Gano and Anna Lee Toalson Chance
Centralia, MO21 hours ago
Jefferson City, Russellville men dead after Cole County crash
Russellville, MO1 day ago
Mexico Gravel Road reopens after police respond to shots-fired call
Columbia, MO1 day ago
Crash reported at I-70 in Columbia, two eastbound lanes blocked off
Columbia, MO1 day ago
Fire in Miller County put out within 30 minutes
Lake Ozark, MO1 day ago
Patrol warns of crash blocking road in Cole County; road reopens after noon
Russellville, MO1 day ago
Local businesses close following death of Hermann police sergeant
Hermann, MO1 day ago
Miller County woman flown to hospital after crash
Ulman, MO5 hours ago
Missouri home surrounded after fatal officer shooting
Hermann, MO2 days ago
A New Pizza Place Has Its Sights on West Central Missouri
Warrensburg, MO2 days ago
Columbia man indicted for drug and gun charges
Columbia, MO23 hours ago
Flags fly during procession for fallen Hermann officer
Hermann, MO2 days ago
Missouri man arrested in KC with 2,300 fentanyl pills now charged
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Suspect in Hermann police killing charged with murder, assault
Hermann, MO1 day ago
California man indicted, accused of smuggling over 18 kilos of meth aboard a bus in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Blue Alert canceled after man accused of shooting 2 Missouri officers in custody
Hermann, MO2 days ago
Sedalia Man Injured in I-70 Accident
Sedalia, MO5 days ago
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Boone County has died
Columbia, MO6 days ago
Three teens hurt in Macon County rollover
Anabel, MO3 days ago
Suspect in Hermann police shooting makes first appearance on murder charge
Hermann, MO8 hours ago
Jefferson City man set to be sentenced for 2019 double murder
Jefferson City, MO3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy