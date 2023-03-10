COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Boone County Fire crews responded to a call at Midway USA at 9:51 a.m. Friday morning.

A Boone County volunteer firefighter that works at Midway USA called crews when he saw smoke in the warehouse.

There was light smoke in the building when crews arrived, but there was no fire.

Fire fighters turned fans on in the warehouse and vented the doors to let the smoke out.

Employees were evacuated, and shortly after were let back into the building. Oil dripped on a hot part of an air compressor, prompting the smoke to start.

The post Smoke found, but no fire at Midway appeared first on ABC17NEWS .