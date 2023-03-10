Open in App
Loveland, CO
See more from this location?
KXRM

Loveland Ski Area: Take advantage of the fresh powder

By Brett Yager,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jE3ZY_0lEZAp6O00

(DILLON, Colo.) — Dustin Schaefer from Loveland Ski Area joined FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister to talk about their new offering to explore areas of Loveland that guests usually cannot get to.

Loveland is offering Loveland Snowcat tours, a backcountry experience with Loveland’s ski patrol. Schaefer said those interested will ride the snowcat into the backcountry with lunch provided. Loveland is also offering a special deal on Sundays, a two-for-one special for the snowcat tours.

On weekends, Loveland has live music in the courtyard, and it’s running the barbeque, with brisket, pulled pork, and burgers.

“That smell when the barbeque’s going, you can’t beat that,” said Schaefer.

Loveland Ski Area has events throughout the spring, to find out more and purchase lift tickets visit their website, linked above.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Purgatory Resort receives record amount of snow
Durango, CO9 days ago
We Are Tri-Lakes: A thank you to our sponsors
Palmer Lake, CO2 days ago
Must-Visit Outdoor Destinations in Grand Junction, Colorado
Grand Junction, CO9 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN6 days ago
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL1 day ago
Murder suspect wanted for shooting on South Santa Fe Ave
Pueblo, CO3 days ago
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA1 day ago
Three of America's 'best small towns' located in Colorado
Paonia, CO2 days ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL16 hours ago
Stray pig with overgrown hooves finds forever home
Colorado Springs, CO1 hour ago
March 13 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak most wanted
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Daughter of woman run over by CSFD truck suing City of Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
CBI seeking information in Ignacio cold case homicide
Ignacio, CO2 days ago
Has Vail Resorts trained guests not to eat at its restaurants?
Vail, CO1 day ago
‘Living With Wildfire’ town halls return for 2023
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy