Kane Brown Makes Acting Debut on ’Fire Country'

His episode of the CBS show airs in April.

Kane Brown is taking on a different kind of country.

The country singer is making his acting debut on the CBS show Fire Country .

PEOPLE gave the first look at Brown in the role of Robin, who's described as an "enigmatic, modern-day train hopper" who helps injured patients at a crash scene.

"Acting has been a life -long dream of mine, and to make my debut on a hit series like Fire Country is such an honor," he said in a statement to PEOPLE .

He added that the cast and crew were "so welcoming" and made him "feel like family ."

Additionally, the series' star and creator Max Thieriot expressed his excitement at having the musician make a cameo on the show.

"As soon as Kane stepped onto set, it felt like he had been a part of the Fire Country family from the beginning," quipped Thieriot. "I was really blown away by how natural and honest he is in each scene. To top it off, he's just a wonderful person—kind, excited to learn, and fun to be around…dude is the real deal!"

The show's executive producer and showrunner Tia Napolitano also expressed that the singer will "light up the Fire Country screen for this episode."

Brown's episode of Fire Country airs on April 7 at 9 p.m. ET. That's not the only thing he has coming up on CBS, though. On the same week, he'll co-host the 2023 CMT Music Awards alongside Kelsea Ballerini . The ceremony airs on April 2, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.