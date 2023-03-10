Welcome to "Porltand"

This concept is a bottomless well for purveyors of pop culture , from the most convoluted episodes of “Doctor Who” to Academy Award-winning films like “ Everything Everywhere All at Once .”
Does each minute decision we make generate different realities that branch until infinity? Physicists and philosophers alike have dedicated their entire lives to finding an answer to this perplexing question .
Inspired by the unknowable — and a typo that we make almost daily — we imagined a strange, misspelled world created by one errant stroke of the quill on our city’s founding charter.
It’s not really our thing, but we do have bad news . By reading this far, you took a wrong turn in the space-time continuum and landed in... “ Porltand .”
