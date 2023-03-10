Open in App
6AM City

Welcome to "Porltand"

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=414hUd_0lEZ7OLl00

Are we in the Upside Down?

Photo by @palimpsest_of_v_vidal

The many alternate timelines of the multiverse .

This concept is a bottomless well for purveyors of pop culture , from the most convoluted episodes of “Doctor Who” to Academy Award-winning films like “ Everything Everywhere All at Once
.”

Does each minute decision we make generate different realities that branch until infinity? Physicists and philosophers alike have dedicated their entire lives to finding an answer to this perplexing question .

Inspired by the unknowable — and a typo that we make almost daily — we imagined a strange, misspelled world created by one errant stroke of the quill on our city’s founding charter.

It’s not really our thing, but we do have bad news . By reading this far, you took a wrong turn in the space-time continuum
and landed in... “ Porltand .”

What awaits us there isn’t entirely clear, but you can join us on this mad journey by playing along with our fill-in-the-blank word game .

Lace up your interdimensional boots and we’ll see you on the other side .
