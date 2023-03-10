Open in App
Slaton, TX
See more from this location?
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Slaton ISD approves 4-day school week

By Georgina Johnston,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x59tt_0lEZ5eCr00

LUBBOCK, Texas – Slaton ISD approved a 4-day school week in Thursday evening’s school board meeting on a vote of 4-2.

A town hall meeting this week revealed school days will run from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. which would add 30 minutes to every school day. This new schedule accounts for 81,000 of total school minutes, Texas requires 75,600.

Related story: One year later: Lockney ISD superintendent reflects on adjusting to four-day school week

Current school school class periods are 45 minutes long, and the updated schedule will extend classes to 57 minutes. Class times will be shorter for elementary students.

A 4-day work week would include longer recess for younger kids, an extra day of planning for teachers and add better work-life balance for teachers. School officials told the public this new schedule is expected to increase teacher effectiveness and retention.

Related story: More Texas school districts switch to 4-day weeks, addressing teacher shortages

The new schedule will begin in the fall of 2023. As of the time of the town hall meeting, Slaton ISD was still working out whether to take Mondays or Fridays off. More updates to the calendar will come as the school district moves further along in planning.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Food trucks coming to Levelland if ordinance approved
Levelland, TX1 day ago
Former Lubbock student placed 2nd All American at National College Wrestling Championship
Lubbock, TX4 hours ago
Tammy Williams – A passion for service. Remarkable Women Finalist 2023
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A Four Day School Week? One Lubbock Area School Is Making The Switch!
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Slaton ISD votes to do trial period of four-day school week
Slaton, TX4 days ago
A Lubbock Man Gets A Reminder That He’s Not 10 Feet Tall And Bulletproof
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Parents formerly of Lubbock celebrate miracle baby’s 1st birthday
Lubbock, TX6 hours ago
Lubbock residents horrified after car crashed into their fence
Lubbock, TX3 hours ago
Gov. Abbott appoints 3 to Texas Tech University System Board of Regents
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Lubbock 7-year-old battles cancer with family, friends and community support
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Unidentified Flying Objects Over Lubbock: The 1951 Sightings
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Silos turned Airbnb open in Lubbock, bringing ‘country living with a grain of modern’
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Students at Texas Tech Health Science Center prepare for disasters
Amarillo, TX4 days ago
Forever Family – Heaven is looking for her forever home.
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Man in custody after climbing cellphone tower in Lubbock
Lubbock, TX3 hours ago
From Native American Roots to a Thriving City: The Evolving History of Lubbock, Texas
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: Two Texas Top Gang Fugitives Captured
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Tito’s Handmade Vodka donates to Texas Tech
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
150th Weather Mesonet Station installed at Lubbock Christian University
Lubbock, TX5 days ago
Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigating Central Lubbock homicide
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
What to expect for Lubbock’s transition to a competitive electric market
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Game room regulations proposed for Lubbock county
Lubbock, TX5 days ago
Lady Raiders accept WNIT bid
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Lubbock husband and wife start organ donation journey at UMC
Lubbock, TX6 days ago
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, March 12-18
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
25 Dogs That are in Desperate Need of Their Forever Home
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
If You’re Leaving Or Coming Into Lubbock, You Must Avoid The Highway Of Death
Lubbock, TX5 days ago
Lubbock ranks top 10 cheapest cities to grab a beer this St. Patrick Day
Lubbock, TX5 days ago
Texas Tech softball tops New Mexico
Lubbock, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy