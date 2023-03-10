Slaton ISD approves 4-day school week

LUBBOCK, Texas – Slaton ISD approved a 4-day school week in Thursday evening’s school board meeting on a vote of 4-2.

A town hall meeting this week revealed school days will run from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. which would add 30 minutes to every school day. This new schedule accounts for 81,000 of total school minutes, Texas requires 75,600.

Current school school class periods are 45 minutes long, and the updated schedule will extend classes to 57 minutes. Class times will be shorter for elementary students.

A 4-day work week would include longer recess for younger kids, an extra day of planning for teachers and add better work-life balance for teachers. School officials told the public this new schedule is expected to increase teacher effectiveness and retention.

The new schedule will begin in the fall of 2023. As of the time of the town hall meeting, Slaton ISD was still working out whether to take Mondays or Fridays off. More updates to the calendar will come as the school district moves further along in planning.

