San Antonio Current

Third person arrested in connection to deadly dog attack on San Antonio's West Side

By Michael Karlis,

5 days ago
Destiny Marie Cardona is the sister of one of the dogs' owners, according to KSAT.
A third arrest has been made in last month's deadly dog attack on San Antonio's West Side, KSAT reports .

San Antonio police took Destiny Marie Cardona, 26, into custody Thursday afternoon for retaliation, a third-degree felony, according to the TV station.


Neighbors in the West Side neighborhood told police they have been on the receiving end of threatening phone calls and acts of vandalism since the shocking Feb. 24 dog attack that left 81-year-old Ramon Najera dead and three others injured.

The dogs' owners — Christian Alexander Moreno, 31, and his wife, Abilene Schnieder, 31 — were arrested following the mauling and charged with attack by dangerous dog resulting in death and injury to an elderly person.

Cardona is Schnieder’s sister, according to KSAT.

On March 3, Cardona visited her sister's home on the 2800 block of Delpa Street and yelled at a neighbor whom she'd seen previously on local television discussing the attacks, KSAT reports, citing an arrest affidavit.


Cardona threatened to kill the neighbor who witnessed the attack and their family member, according to the affidavit obtained by KSAT. She told the neighbor they are "going to pay for this," the document states.

Cardona's bond is set at $25,000, according to the report.

