Controversial Olivia Dunne marketing campaign is a huge success

Last month, star LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne caused quite a bit of controversy when she signed an endorsement deal with the artificial intelligence tool Caktus AI, which the school claims could lead to academic misconduct. But it doesn’t sound like the company is too worried about the pushback from her promotion.

This week, Caktus AI founder Harrison Leonard praised Olivia Dunne for her partnership with the company, speaking quite highly about the buzz she’s generated with her 11 million followers across her social media platforms. He called it “one of the most disruptive NIL campaigns.”

“[Users on the site] is through the roof; it was very mutually beneficial for both parties,” Leonard told On3 this week. “It’s impressions – that was probably one of the most disruptive NIL campaigns that has been run, just off the amount of stories that have come out of it. New users and also subscribers of course, that’s the goal always – make money back.”

” … We’re actually really excited about it. I mean, from a marketing perspective, it’s the best thing that could ever happen.”

Leonard isn’t worried about LSU’s response to the partnership, either.

“Schools have been pushing this off for a long time, not actually making statements,” Leonard said. “That really goes to show the power of NIL and the power of Livvy Dunne. She made that statement and she made that conversation begin, which is amazing and just goes to show her power. She’s dealt with it perfectly.

“I mean, there’s been a lot of reading in between the lines on LSU’s statement. If you actually go back and you read the full statement, you can tell it’s rather it’s more of a positive statement rather than a threat.”

It sounds like the campaign has been quite a success.

