‘Big Brother 25′ Cast: Claire Rehfuss’ Tips to Get on the Show, ‘Know Your Story’

Once again, the search is on for the cast of Big Brother . It takes more than being a superfan to get cast. Claire Rehfuss from Big Brother 23 gave her casting tips for Big Brother 25 applicants.

‘Big Brother’ casting has requirements

The reality show usually looks for new faces. The requirem ents include being willing to travel to the semi-finals (at your own expense) and final interviews.

You must be the age of 21 or over by June 1st, 2023, this year, and a U.S. citizen. Applicants must be “in excellent physical and mental health” and willing to complete a medical history form.

Of course, you must be OK with the parameters of the show. That means living in the secluded Big Brother house for about 100 days and being constantly recorded.

Claire Rehfuss gives ‘Big Brother 25’ hopefuls casting tips

Rehfuss made a TikTok letting fans know she studied the casting process and has eight tips. The first one was to “know your story.”

“For me, it was that I’m a super, nerdy, highly competitive woman in tech who absolutely hates alpha bros,” she said. “And that’s very true to who I am as a person and pretty true to how I actually played the game.”

Secondly, she advised people to find three of their strong suits and claim they’ll be the best at them. Rehfuss believed she’d be the most intelligent, most competitive, and most manipulative.

Rehfuss said applicants should dress to impress. They are interviewed in a group, so make sure to stand out the most. She said speaking casually, which can include cursing and giving big facial reactions helps. This is probably to give a glimpse of what you’d be like in the diary room .

“Really my biggest tip is unfortunately something you have to be doing the rest of the year when you’re not casting is live an interesting life, so you have interesting things to talk about,” she said in another clip. “Go out of your comfort zone, explore new things.”

‘Big Brother 25’ will have live feeds

Claire Rehfuss of ‘Big Brother 23’ | Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images

Big Brother Canada production announced they are moving away from live feeds to “prioritize the mental health and well-being of the houseguests and their family members.” Digital Dialies will provide video of houseguests strategizing instead.

Fans in the U.S. were worried their show would follow suit. But the live feeds are safe .

Entertainment Weekly claimed a source close to the production said there are no plans for Big Brother moving away from live feeds. They lead to engagement on social media and more Paramount+ subscriptions.

So fans will again be able to pop in to watch the houseguests any time they want for season 25. There is just a question of who will be on the cast.

The cast was revealed on July 5 for season 24, which premiered on July 6. It’s unclear if fans will have to wait as long this year to find out who will be entering the house to fight to win $750,000.