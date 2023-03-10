Open in App
Abilene, TX
See more from this location?
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene homeowner says contractor owes $11K for shoddy/unfinished work

By Erica Garner,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B6Qon_0lEZ1I7p00

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law .

Incidents

2500 block of Regent Drive – Assault Family Violence
A victim claimed her brother assaulted her.

800 block of S 14th Street – Assault Family Violence
A man reported his roommate grabbed him and caused him pain and injuries.

1000 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Theft of Property
An officer reported that food worth $242 was stolen from an Abilene store.

1900 block of Elmwood Drive – Theft of Service
A victim reported they paid a contractor $11,000 but the agreed upon work has not been completed or that was done incorrectly.

4300 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property
A suspect is accused of taking a wallet off the counter at an Abilene store.

3500 block of Curry Lane – Harassment
A victim reported her co-worker is sending annoying and alarming text messages.

2800 block of Sayles Boulevard – Theft of Property
A television worth $600 was reported stolen.

3800 block of Antilley Road – Theft by Check
A suspect is accused of passing a bad check at a south Abilene credit union.

800 block of E Hwy 80 – Burglary of Vehicle
A wallet wroth $50 was reported stolen at a north Abilene motel.

1200 block of Fannin Street – Theft of Property
A video game worth $250 was reported stolen in north Abilene.

1400 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Criminal Mischief
A suspect is accused of pushing her ex-boyfriend.

1300 block of N Mockingbird Lane – Theft of Property
A victim reported their cell phone worth $200 was stolen.

1200 block of Grape Street – Terroristic Threat
A victim reported a suspect approached him and threatened to kill him with a gun the next time he sees him.

3500 block of W Lake Road – Theft of Firearm
A victim reported his firearm was stolen from the parking lot of a north Abilene hotel.

1600 block of Ambler Avenue – Theft of Property
A suspect was arrested for stealing items in north Abilene.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property
A suspect is accused of stealing $600 worth of merchandise from an Abilene business.

500 block of N Judge Ely Boulevard – Assault Family Violence
A suspect is accused of assaulting his girlfriend in north Abilene.

Arrests

Melissa McMinn – Theft of Property
McMinn is accused of attempting to leave an Abilene store with $242 worth of groceries she did not pay for.

Alyssa Claxton – Public Intoxication
Claxton was contacted in public and was showing signs of being intoxicated. She was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Brian Jimenez – Warrant
Jimenez was contacted after leaving the scene of a disturbance and was found to have active arrest warrants.

Debrah Arriola – Theft of Property
Arriola is accused of trying to take less than $100 worth of items from an Abilene store without paying.

Elias Medina – Deadly Conduct Discharge Firearm
Medina was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Steven Pagan – Assault Family Violence
Pagan is accused of pushing a victim to the ground, causing her pain.

Richard Fuqua – Warrant
Fuqua was contacted in reference to an active warrant and was arrested.

Tylik Johnson – Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon
Johnson was contacted during a traffic stop. Officers smelled marijuana and found 3.9 ounces in his vehicle as well as a handgun.

Serenity Beasley-Banks – Public Intoxication
Beasley-Banks was contacted in public after she was causing a disturbance. She was showing signs of being intoxicated and was arrested for being a danger to herself and others.

Rudolph Cortez – Driving While Intoxicated, Resisting Arrest
Cortez was pulled over for failing to signal his turn. He was showing signs of being intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests. His blood was drawn via warrant and he was arrested.

Trokecha Smith – Public Intoxication
Smith was contacted in public and was showing signs of being intoxicated. She was placed under arrest for being a danger to herself and others.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Abilene, TX newsLocal Abilene, TX
Crime Reports: Suspect accused of fleeing Abilene police in stolen vehicle
Abilene, TX1 day ago
Crime Reports: Victim says unknown suspect using bank account to get packages delivered in Abilene
Abilene, TX4 hours ago
UPDATE: Suspect who evaded traffic stop in Abilene, ran from police after crash captured
Abilene, TX5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Abilene police looking to identify woman in relation to pharmacy fraud
Abilene, TX1 day ago
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need to identify woman in connection to prescription fraud
Abilene, TX1 day ago
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of threatening to shoot up mother’s house + have his gang murder her
Abilene, TX2 days ago
‘Boom. Boom. He shot me twice’: Suspect shot by Abilene police speaks out from jail
Abilene, TX1 day ago
Tye PD arrest man after doing donuts in parking lot of business, allegedly shooting gun
Tye, TX1 day ago
Residents react to the news that APD Chief is leaving
Abilene, TX2 days ago
‘He had three guns drawn on him’: Hamlin police describe catching homicide suspect threatening suicide by cop
Hamlin, TX1 day ago
UPDATE: Overnight fire completely destroys south Abilene home
Abilene, TX1 day ago
Suspect wanted for double homicide caught in Jones County
Liberal, KS2 days ago
UPDATE: Suspect in Stephens County burglaries arrested, held on more than $50,000 in bonds
Fort Worth, TX4 days ago
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of assaulting wife by pulling out her catheter
Abilene, TX6 days ago
UPDATE: Human remains found in Eastland County identified as missing woman
Ranger, TX2 days ago
PLEASE HELP: Abilene PD trying to identify individuals connected to supermarket robbery
Abilene, TX6 days ago
Abilene Police Chief Marcus Dudley, Jr. resigns
Abilene, TX5 days ago
UPDATE: Suspect identified in Breckenridge burglaries
Breckenridge, TX6 days ago
City of Ballinger Mourns Death of Police Chief’s Teenage Son
Ballinger, TX4 days ago
AFD Deputy Chief retires after 27+ years of service
Abilene, TX5 days ago
Potential treatment plant could dump wastewater into Hubbard Creek Reservoir, one of Abilene’s drinking water sources
Breckenridge, TX1 day ago
Pay-by-phone processing fee increased for Abilene utility customers
Abilene, TX1 day ago
Fire in west Abilene engulfs shed, minor damage to house
Abilene, TX6 days ago
Crime Reports: Woman accused of smearing feces on bathroom wall, urinating on floor of Abilene store
Abilene, TX9 days ago
History Alive: Frontier Texas to re-enact Abilene’s 1884 Pine Street Shoot-out
Abilene, TX6 days ago
‘Most Wanted’ Eastland County fugitive caught after motorcycle chase, lying about ‘condition’ and escaping hospital
Cisco, TX8 days ago
Tye police arrest man for involvement in crash that injured two children
Tye, TX6 days ago
Is This One Of The Biggest Abandoned Mansions In Texas?
Abilene, TX2 days ago
City Square Abilene gets a new ride thanks to partnership with United Way Abilene
Abilene, TX5 days ago
UPDATE: Cecilia Ford Pageant show at the Abilene Community Theatre is now 18+
Abilene, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy