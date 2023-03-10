‘The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist’: New Challenge to Showcase the World’s Love of Social Media [Exclusive Clip]

MTV ‘s The Exhibit: Finding the New Great Artist dives headfirst into the next challenge, this time the artists must create a piece that showcases the world’s love of social media .

Host Dometi Pongo introduces the artists to the new guest judges and reveals the latest challenge that the artists must tackle. “As you know, one of you will win the honor of showing your work at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden,” Pongo shares in a sneak peek clip shared with Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “And take home $100,000.”

Hirshhorn director Melissa Chiu adds, “Artists, the Hirshhorn’s mission is to amplify artists who represent what is happening in the world right now. Remember, you’ll be judged on the body of work you produce here, not just one singular piece.”

Meet the guest judges on ‘The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist’

Pongo then introduces the artists to the guest judges. “Let me first introduce today’s guest judges,” Pongo says. “First is Sammy Hoi. Sammy is the president of MICA, the Maryland College Institute of Art. Your current home away from home.”

Dometi Pongo| Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Hoi addresses the artists. “Welcome, artists we are so happy to host you here and cannot wait to see your creations today,” he says.

The second judge is digital strategist, JiaJia Fei . “I started the first social media accounts for museums like the Guggenheim and The Jewish Museum,” she shares. “I’m working with the Hirshhorn Museum in Washington, D.C. on digital strategy.”

A new challenge is revealed on ‘The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist’

Fei then shares how social media impacts the art world. “Social media has created this unprecedented access to art and images,” she says. “It now functions as the gallery in the museum, the studio visit. Social media is a really big part of how we see art. It’s this tool of discovery. More people can discover art and more people can be a part of that world.”

Her description leads to the new challenge that the artists will face. “We all know Andy Warhol’s famous prediction, ‘Everyone will be famous for 15 minutes,'” Pongo says.

“With the advent of social media, that saying is more profound than ever,” he continues. “As we’ve all seen Internet stars and influencers appear and vanish all in the blink of an eye. For your next commission, create a piece of art that showcases the world’s love affair with social media.”

“As always, you’ll be judged on originality, the quality of your execution, and the concept of your work,” Chiu adds. “Remember, great art always has a strong point of view, so don’t hesitate to show yours.”

How much time will the artists have to complete the challenge?

Now for the timeline. “Artists in the spirit of the immediacy of social media,” Pongo says. “You have seven hours to realize your commission. In one day, it’s seven hours starting right … now!”

What will this talented group of artists reveal as their interpretation of the world’s love affair with social media?

What is ‘The Exhibit: Finding The Next Great Artist’ about?

The Exhibit: Finding The Next Great Artist, a first-of-its-kind docu-competition series in which seven diverse artists compete for a $100,000 cash prize and a once-in-a-lifetime, career-defining exhibit at the Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, DC.

Each rising artist is tasked to create a museum exhibit based on the Hirshhorn’s mission to feature art that “responds to history in real time.” This series is produced in partnership with Smithsonian Channel and the Hirshhorn.

Related

‘RHOBH’: Dorit Kemsley Could Be Designer Christian Cowan’s New Muse – ‘She’s a Slay’ [Exclusive]

Hosted by MTV News’ Dometi Pongo , The Exhibit: Finding The Next Great Artist will feature Melissa Chiu, Director of the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden as lead judge along with respected art-world insiders Abigail DeVille, JiaJia Fei, Samuel Hoi, Adam Pendleton, Keith Rivers, Kenny Schachter, and Sarah Thornton, as guest judges.

The six-episode series features weekly competitions centered around the hot-button issues of our time, leading to a grand finale at the Hirshhorn Ball, the museum’s annual gala, where the winning artist will be chosen.

The Exhibit: Finding The Next Great Artist is hosted by MTV News’ Dometi Pongo, and airs Friday nights at 10 PM ET/PT on MTV and will air on Smithsonian Channel on Tuesdays at 9 PM ET/PT.