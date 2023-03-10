Open in App
New York Post

Hero passerby scales building in China to save boy who fell onto ledge

By Lee Brown,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cq4wE_0lEYzdw200

A heroic passerby with Spider-Man instincts was filmed casually scaling a Chinese building to rescue a young boy who fell out a window.

The footage from Changzhou shows the young boy crying on a second-story ledge with a man looking out the window he fell from, another two floors up.

Suddenly, a casually dressed middle-aged man starts scaling a pipe to get up to the same level as the at-risk boy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GJPf3_0lEYzdw200
The footage showed the man calmly scaling a pipe to the right of the child.
Twitter/@SCMPNews
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I9eYW_0lEYzdw200
He then hopped onto the ledge where the boy sat crying close to the edge.
Twitter/@SCMPNews
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ROtzS_0lEYzdw200
He was seen smiling as he picked up the boy as a man and women looked down from the window from which he fell.
Twitter/@SCMPNews

Once there, he edges along a ledge — casually leaping across a gap to get to where the boy sits perilously close to the edge.

Smiling, the real-life hero picks up the youngster, tying a rope around him to help hoist him up to the window he fell from — again climbing up part of the way to make sure he got home safely.

Once the boy was hoisted safely inside, his rescuer brushed off his hands — then calmly hopped back over the ledge to climb back down the same pipe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ldHmo_0lEYzdw200
He then tied a rope thrown down to him around the boy to help lift him back to safety.
Twitter/@SCMPNews
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xlPsi_0lEYzdw200
He again climbed up part of the building as he helped lift up the boy as he was hoisted.
Twitter/@SCMPNews
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Uk83_0lEYzdw200
He remained there until the youngster was safely pulled back into the apartment above.
Twitter/@SCMPNews
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y4Frv_0lEYzdw200
Once done, he calmly hopped back and climbed back down the pipe.
Twitter/@SCMPNews

He calmly strolled away, leaving no one sure who he is, according to the South China Morning Post , which said the boy only suffered a few scratches.

