Hero passerby scales building in China to save boy who fell onto ledge

A heroic passerby with Spider-Man instincts was filmed casually scaling a Chinese building to rescue a young boy who fell out a window.
The footage from Changzhou shows the young boy crying on a second-story ledge with a man looking out the window he fell from, another two floors up.
Suddenly, a casually dressed middle-aged man starts scaling a pipe to get up to the same level as the at-risk boy.
Once there, he edges along a ledge — casually leaping across a gap to get to where the boy sits perilously close to the edge.
Smiling, the real-life hero picks up the youngster, tying a rope around him to help hoist him up to the window he fell from — again climbing up part of the way to make sure he got home safely.
Once the boy was hoisted safely inside, his rescuer brushed off his hands — then calmly hopped back over the ledge to climb back down the same pipe.
He calmly strolled away, leaving no one sure who he is, according to the South China Morning Post , which said the boy only suffered a few scratches.
