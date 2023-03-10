My Testimony on the North Dakota Tenure Reform Bill

I noted earlier that the Republican majority leader in the lower chamber of the North Dakota state legislature had introduced a bill that would effectively gut faculty tenure in the state's public universities. The bill has passed the House and is now awaiting a committee hearing in the Senate. HB 1446 has been amended to pull back somewhat on the ambitions of the initial version, but it remains an extraordinary proposal. The text of HB 1446 can be found here.

I have submitted written testimony in my individual capacity to the North Dakota Senate Education Committee. Here's a taste: