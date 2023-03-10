Man drives onto tarmac, crashes through terminal at Wilmington Airport

There was a big security breach Thursday night at the Wilmington International Airport after a man drove a car onto the tarmac and even through the inside of the terminal.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says Tray Anthony Dvorak is facing numerous state and federal criminal charges for the joyride through the airport.

Dvorak allegedly drove a car through the fence line at the airport and then drove on the tarmac, according to the sheriff’s office. He kept driving but went away from the tarmac when deputies arrived. After that, Dvorak allegedly crashed through the doors and windows of the terminal and ended up driving inside the building.

Deputies were able to stop Dvorak and take him into custody inside the airport, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office didn’t say if Dvorak’s path on the tarmac interfered with any flights. No one was reported to be hurt during the incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, Dvorak is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, speeding to elude arrest, trespass on airport property, disorderly conduct, and resisting obstructing or delaying a government official. He was being held on Friday with a $50,000 secured bond.

