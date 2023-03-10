Open in App
Wilmington, NC
See more from this location?
WSOC Charlotte

Man drives onto tarmac, crashes through terminal at Wilmington Airport

By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

5 days ago

There was a big security breach Thursday night at the Wilmington International Airport after a man drove a car onto the tarmac and even through the inside of the terminal.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says Tray Anthony Dvorak is facing numerous state and federal criminal charges for the joyride through the airport.

Dvorak allegedly drove a car through the fence line at the airport and then drove on the tarmac, according to the sheriff’s office. He kept driving but went away from the tarmac when deputies arrived. After that, Dvorak allegedly crashed through the doors and windows of the terminal and ended up driving inside the building.

ALSO READ: Thousands of dollars seized from luggage at Charlotte-Douglas Airport

Deputies were able to stop Dvorak and take him into custody inside the airport, the sheriff’s office said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PHbqa_0lEYyemY00

The sheriff’s office didn’t say if Dvorak’s path on the tarmac interfered with any flights. No one was reported to be hurt during the incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, Dvorak is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, speeding to elude arrest, trespass on airport property, disorderly conduct, and resisting obstructing or delaying a government official. He was being held on Friday with a $50,000 secured bond.

(WATCH: Arrest made, suspect IDed after luggage containing ashes stolen at Charlotte airport)


Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charlotte, NC newsLocal Charlotte, NC
4 of Our Favorite North Carolina Hot Dog Spots
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Video shows moments just before car crashes into ILM terminal
Wilmington, NC2 days ago
Golf carts to disappear from Carolina Beach streets by 2028
Carolina Beach, NC21 hours ago
Crash report: Deputy failed to yield before collision at College Rd and MLK Jr Pkwy
Wilmington, NC2 days ago
Suspect in custody after shooting injures one in Onslow County
Richlands, NC8 hours ago
Section of Market Street in Wilmington to soon be ‘superstreet’
Wilmington, NC1 day ago
Crash shuts down northbound lane of W. Lake Shore Dr. at Carolina Beach Rd.
Wilmington, NC1 day ago
Natural gas smell, tall flame may be noticeable as crews perform routine maintenance
Wilmington, NC9 hours ago
One injured in shooting at Atkinson School Gym; suspect at large
Atkinson, NC2 days ago
Man pleads guilty in connection to 2021 Harris Teeter parking lot shooting, robbery
Wilmington, NC1 day ago
Weekend shooting reported at Town of Atkinson School Gym
Atkinson, NC2 days ago
Carolina Beach Police searching for suspected hit and run driver
Carolina Beach, NC2 days ago
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing 74-year-old man
Wilmington, NC2 days ago
Free professional headshot event being held Wednesday in Wilmington
Wilmington, NC1 day ago
‘He was telling us the devil made him do it’ - Man accused of driving car into ILM terminal makes first appearance in court
Wilmington, NC5 days ago
Volunteers clean up 950 pounds of trash at Archie Blue Community Park
Wilmington, NC7 hours ago
Two Bladen Co. residents charged in relation to drug trafficking
Bladenboro, NC2 days ago
North Carolina inspector finds 8-foot alligator in attic of home
Wilmington, NC4 days ago
New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s deputy involved in crash at 3rd and Castle streets
Wilmington, NC5 days ago
NC State student dies after accidental overdose, university spokesman says
Raleigh, NC1 day ago
Community complaints lead to two arrests
Bladenboro, NC2 days ago
Pet Pals: This week’s Pet Pal is a one-year-old spayed shepherd mix looking for a forever home
Wilmington, NC1 day ago
New data shows housing market in Wilmington shows slight changes
Wilmington, NC1 day ago
Freeze Warning issued for Cape Fear ahead of frigid night
Wilmington, NC1 day ago
These Aren’t Your Mama’s Shrimp and Grits – at Toasted in Calabash!
Calabash, NC1 day ago
Leland Chicken Salad Chick opening in April
Leland, NC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy