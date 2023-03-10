Happiest place in the Caribbean? Disney Cruise Line to open Lighthouse Point island destination

An interactive family water play area will include slides, water drums, fountains and more, along with a dedicated space for toddlers. Rendering courtesy of Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line will welcome guests to its new island destination for the first time next year, the cruise line said Thursday.

The beach retreat at Lighthouse Point, located in the Bahamas, will open for passengers on select cruises in the summer of 2024. The cruise line first announced plans for the project in 2019.

"At Disney Cruise Line, we have a deep appreciation for the Bahamian community," Sharon Siskie, the line's senior vice president and general manager, said in a news release . "We are connected in many ways, including our shared values of storytelling and hospitality. With the opening of Lighthouse Point, visitors from around the world will experience the magic of The Bahamas in a new way, one that truly celebrates its natural and cultural beauty."

Where is Disney Cruise Line's destination at Lighthouse Point?

The family-friendly destination will be located on the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas.

There will be an adults-only beach north of the family area at Lighthouse Point. Rendering courtesy of Disney Cruise Line

What can passengers expect from Disney Cruise Line's Lighthouse Point destination?

Much like on board the line's ships, passengers can take advantage of a range of activities, from a water play area for families with slides, water drums and more, to a volleyball court, gaming pavilion, and biking and hiking trails.

The destination will also feature a Bahamian art and culture pavilion where guests can learn about area traditions from local artists, according to the release. There will also be a family beach located close to market-style food options, among other amenities; a kids club for children between 3and 12; an adults-only beach where grown-up guests can unwind, featuring private cabanas and more.

The line will share more information about dining, entertainment, inaugural itineraries and other details "at a later date," according to the release. Disney Cruise Line also has its own private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay .

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Happiest place in the Caribbean? Disney Cruise Line to open Lighthouse Point island destination