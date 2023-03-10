Open in App
Kansas City, MO
FOX 2

Chiefs legend Otis Taylor dead at 80

By Andrew Lynch,

5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the most prolific wide receivers in Kansas City Chiefs history has passed away. Otis Taylor has died, sources tell FOX4’s Harold Kuntz. Taylor was 80 years old.

Taylor is a Chiefs Hall of Famer and his name appears in the franchise record books 32 times. He still holds records for most games with 100 or more receiving yards in a season (Tied with six others with six) and highest receiving average in a season (22.36 yards per catch in 1966).

Isiah Pacheco’s Chiefs helmet now in Pro Football Hall of Fame

He and Len Dawson connected for 46 touchdowns, tied with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce for most in Chiefs history. Among many other notable numbers, his 7,306 receiving yards are third in franchise history, and his 20 career games with at least 100 or more receiving yards are also third.

A 93-yard strike from Mike Livingston on October 19, 1969 against the Miami Dolphins was the longest Chiefs pass completion for a touchdown until Trent Green hit Marc Boerigter for a 99-yard TD on December 22, 2002 against San Diego Chargers.

In addition to being in the Chiefs Hall of Fame, many believed Taylor belonged in the Pro Football of Fame as well. He was among 25 senior candidate finalists in the most recent cycle, but didn’t make the list when it was trimmed to 12.

Taylor was instrumental in Kansas City’s Super Bowl IV triumph, leading the team with six receptions for 81 yards and the game’s final touchdown in a 23-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

He was also said to be the greatest athlete to ever come out of Prairie View A&M.

“I grew up around the corner from Otis. Otis was a great QB in high school, great basketball player, he was just a great all-around athlete,” author Michael Hurd previously told FOX4.

“All of his former teammates who talk to me, to a man, say Otis Taylor was the best athlete to come out of Prairie View.”

Kuntz profiled Taylor as part of a series highlighting the importance of Historically Black Colleges and Universities to the Chiefs, which includes an interesting story about how the franchise, then in the AFL, outfoxed the NFL to draft him.

He was a first-team All-Pro twice, finished second in MVP voting for the 1971 season, and was part of two AFL championship teams in addition to the Super Bowl IV championship.

