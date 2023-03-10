These Are the Best Dates and Times to Book an International Flight

There is a reason many spend hours scanning aggregators and refreshing airline sites to see if they can find that elusive last-minute flight -- as the cost of fuel rises, going to faraway places is becoming increasingly unaffordable.

While a report from American Express Global Business Travel predicted an increase of 2.9% for economy flights within North America between 2022 and 2023, costs will rise by 19.4% to Australia and New Zealand, 12.2% to Africa, 5.5% to Europe and by 5.4% to Asia.

Even though two years of pandemic-related travel restrictions are still causing record-high travel numbers, a growing number of people are looking for deals every time they book a flight.

Historically, Tuesday has been the day many bargain-hunters have sworn by for both booking and travel.

Here Are Some Travel Hacks for Booking International Flights

Analyzing flight prices for international destinations, flight aggregator CheapAir.com found that one can save an average of $286 per ticket on flights to Asia by booking travel on Tuesday or Wednesday and 10 months before one's travel date.

The same rules apply for flights from North America to Europe -- booking on Tuesday and Wednesday and 10 months from the travel date will earn one an average of $121 in savings.

For almost every international destination, 10 months is the time when airfare is lowest. While last-minute deals exist, prices rise after one is within two to three months to the date of travel.

Flights headed to Africa break from the mold of Tuesday and Wednesday being the best day in favor of booking with Monday savings, while travel to sun destinations like Mexico and the Caribbean can be a respective $95 and $79 lower if one can plan one's flight more than half a year in advance.

'The Best Airfare Prices Pop Up Early'

"Mexico will be popular as it always is for international travelers from the U.S.," write the study's authors. "In 2023, the best airfare prices pop up early when the fares are published."

Due to the countries' proximity to the U.S., the lowest savings ($47 per ticket) can be had on flights to Canada while the highest ($286 per ticket) are on flights to Asia.

Of course, many people are not able to book travel almost a year in advance just to save a small portion of what one is already spending on the ticket. But in general, the trend is for prices to start lower and increase as one gets closer to the date of travel -- according to CheapAir.com, 2023 is expected to see fewer last-minute deals due to high demand and airlines planning carefully to avoid flights with empty seats.

Spontaneity will generally cost travelers more but, just as with those who spend a long time circling for the perfect parking spot, the satisfaction of finding that low price is just too high for many to keep checking for last-minute deals.

"Buy on the early side to get the best deals, but you can shop around 1.5 months out and still see reasonable cheap international flights depending on your specific plans," the report's authors write. "Overall, airfares are trending about 10% higher this year over 2022."

