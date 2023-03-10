Gallatin County Sheriff's Office warns of mailing scam
By MTN News,
5 days ago
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office warns the public about a mailing scam.
The Gallatin County Motor Vehicle Department reported residents receiving mail claiming to be from the Vehicle Services Division. The mail alleges a person’s vehicle coverage is about to expire and includes a registration fee voucher.
The GCSO says this is a scam and a way to retrieve personal information from you.
The public is advised to ignore the letter and not respond. The motor vehicle department does not send vouchers such as those.
