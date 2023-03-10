Open in App
Gallatin County, MT
KBZK News

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office warns of mailing scam

By MTN News,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BrL4b_0lEYtc7j00

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office warns the public about a mailing scam.

The Gallatin County Motor Vehicle Department reported residents receiving mail claiming to be from the Vehicle Services Division. The mail alleges a person’s vehicle coverage is about to expire and includes a registration fee voucher.

The GCSO says this is a scam and a way to retrieve personal information from you.

The public is advised to ignore the letter and not respond. The motor vehicle department does not send vouchers such as those.

Below is an example of the mailing scam:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3abhMH_0lEYtc7j00

