KSHB 41 Action News

2 suspects in custody after shots fired in police chase across 2 MO counties

By Dre Bradley,

5 days ago
Two suspects are in custody after one of them fired shots during a police chase that spanned two Missouri counties.

On Friday at 3:30 a.m. Grandview Police attempted to stop a vehicle believed to be involved in a theft from an Overland Park business.

The vehicle fled from officers and 15 minutes later Cass County Sheriff's deputies located the vehicle in the area of Interstate 49 and 163rd Street in Belton. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop, continuing the pursuit.

The driver of the vehicle fired several shots at deputies during the chase, including in the area of the 14200 block of the East Access Road in Jackson County.

Deputies continued pursuing the vehicle and was able to stop it in the 13200 block of Byars Road with the use of the “Grappler” device, which is mounted to the front bumper of a police cruiser to tether a suspect's rear axle and prevent them from fleeing the authorities.

The 25-year-old male suspect dropped his firearm while running from the vehicle and, after a short pursuit on foot, was taken into custody by Grandview Police. He suffered a sprained ankle and was treated and released from the hospital.

A 22-year-old female suspect, who was also armed, ran from the vehicle as well and was taken into custody by Cass County deputies.

Additional weapons and stolen items were recovered from the vehicle.

Both suspects are involved in multiple business burglaries throughout the Kansas City area and are currently pending formal charges, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

No deputies or officers returned fire during the incident and no injuries were reported.

The Grandview Police Department is assisting Clay County in the investigation.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

