Virginia Democratic senators tell Biden to stay out of FBI headquarters relocation fight



I n a rare show of bipartisanship, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) joined with his state's two Democratic senators to call for the FBI headquarters to be relocated to Springfield, Virginia.

Talks around the relocation of the FBI headquarters, which is currently located in downtown Washington, have been reignited under President Joe Biden after stagnating under former President Donald Trump. Youngkin and Sens. Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Mark Warner (D-VA) have expressed their desire for the headquarters to be relocated to their state, while Gov. Wes Moore (D-MD) and fellow Maryland lawmakers want it to be relocated to Prince George's County.

The Virginia senators argued on Thursday that Biden shouldn't make his preference known.

"We don't think asking somebody to put their thumb on the scale makes any sense here. Usually, where I come from, a thumb on the scale is a bad thing. We want to avoid thumbs on the scale rather than encourage and promote thumbs on scales," Kaine said at a news conference following a Thursday meeting with the General Services Administration.

Warner backed up his fellow senator's message, saying Biden weighing in "would be a huge mistake to have political thumbs on the scale."

"Maryland and Virginia were outraged when the previous administration, the White House, put the thumb on the scale to try to slow down the process. There was speculation about why they wouldn't want the FBI to move and what the FBI might propose in terms of a location for other facilities," he added.

On a more lighthearted note, Moore offered to settle the matter on the basketball court.

"@GlennYoungkin let's go one on one, winner gets the new FBI headquarters," he tweeted.

"Game on!" Youngkin replied, along with a GIF of him shooting a basketball hoop.