Orem, UT
FOX 13 News

Boing! World's Biggest Bounce Park coming to Utah

By Jeff Tavss,

5 days ago
After a long Utah winter, the perfect place to get a little bounce in your step is heading to the Beehive State in just a few weeks.

The World's Biggest Bounce Park, a 20,000 square foot inflatable dream for kids of all ages, will be setting up shop in Orem for three months starting on April 1.

With 10 play zones, including areas with such ominous names as Tumble Temple, Marshmallow Mountain, and Gumball’s Gallop, there may not be a better place to say hello to spring.

The park will be open from April 1 through June 30 between the University Place Mall and Costco.

SPRING BREAK HOURS

April 1-9: Noon - 6 p.m.
Teen Jump Session: April 7: 6 - 7:30 p.m. (14-18 yrs. old)

REGULAR HOURS

Mondays: 4:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Fridays: 4:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Saturdays: Noon - 7:30 p.m.
Sundays: Noon - 6 p.m.

Tickets for the World's Biggest Bounce Park will go on sale 10-14 days and can be purchased online HERE .

Admission is $22 for 90-minute sessions. Toddlers from ages 0-2 and seniors over 65 years are free when accompanied by a ticketed customer.

