Titans to release C Ben Jones, who could be option for Cardinals

By Jess Root,

5 days ago
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort’s previous team, the Tennessee Titans, are reportedly releasing starting center Ben Jones. With Cardinals starting center Rodney Hudson expected to retire this offseason, Jones suddenly becomes a player to watch.

Jones will turn 34 years old this year.

He has played 11 seasons in the NFL, the last seven as Tennesse’s starting center. He played in 12 games last season but was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

The Cardinals will need a new starting center and, given Ossenfort’s familiarity with the Titans, Jones could be a short-term option.

He is 6-foot-3 and 308 pounds. As a vested veteran, once officially released, he will not have to clear waivers and will be able to sign with a new team immediately.

