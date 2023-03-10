Parsons Road to close for cross drain replacement in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Hinds County officials announced there will be an emergency closure for Parsons Road in Hinds County beginning on Monday, March 13.

Public Works Director Charles Sims said the road will be closed about .3 miles from Midway for a cross drain replacement.

Sims said the closure will take about one to two days to complete.

