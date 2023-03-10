Open in App
Hinds County, MS
WJTV 12

Parsons Road to close for cross drain replacement in Hinds County

By Rachel Hernandez,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZylBV_0lEYqO8i00

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Hinds County officials announced there will be an emergency closure for Parsons Road in Hinds County beginning on Monday, March 13.

Events happening this weekend in Mississippi: March 10-12

Public Works Director Charles Sims said the road will be closed about .3 miles from Midway for a cross drain replacement.

Sims said the closure will take about one to two days to complete.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0
