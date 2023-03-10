Peacock Channels List: Best Watching Options 2023

Peacock is one of the newer faces in the streaming service’s game , but it now serves as home to all your favorite NBC content and much more. In addition to thousands of hours of on-demand TV, movies, and sports to stream, live sports and events, and current NBC and Bravo shows, the Peacock channels list also offers over 50 live channels.

Peacock TV channels include NBC standards like NBC News Now, NBC Sports, and SNL Vault, as well as more niche offerings like WWE Network, True Crime, and Sky News. Peacock plans come in two tiers: Premium, which gets you access to everything described here with ads, and Premium Plus, which gets you everything you get with Premium without ads (with a couple of exceptions). Premium Plus also includes the ability to download select content to watch it offline and to stream your local NBC channel live.

How much does Peacock cost?

Peacock’s Premium service starts at $4.99 per month, making it one of the most affordable streaming services available. For comparison, a Netflix account starts at $6.99 per month for a basic plan with ads, and Hulu and Disney Plus both start at $7.99 for the same. The Peacock Premium plan comes with over 50 always-on channels, and the cost won’t spike because of any add-ons since Peacock doesn’t offer any.

Peacock Premium Plus starts at $9.99 per month and includes everything offered in Peacock Premium but without the ads. It also offers the ability to download certain content and stream your local NBC channel. The price matches comparable streaming services : It’s about the same as a Netflix subscription without ads ($6.99) but less than a Hulu or Disney Plus account without ads, which cost $14.99 per month and $10.99 per month, respectively.

Peacock’s complete channels list

Peacock Premium offers more than 50 channels for you to browse and view at your leisure. The only additional channel available is your local NBC channel, which you can gain access to with a Peacock Premium Plus subscription.

Peacock Premium

Hallmark Channel

NBC News Now

NBC Sports

Black Cinema

Black-Led Comedy

Black-Led Drama

SNL Vault

LOL! Network

Watch This Week

Law & Order

One Chicago

Dateline 24/7

Snapped

True Crime

Race Against Crime

American Greed

Kiss Me Deadly

The Office

Sitcom Staples

Comedy TV

Classic TV Comedy

Peacock REALITY

Crisley

BRAVO Real Housewives

BRAVO Below Deck

BRAVO Million Dollar Listing

Bad Girls Club

Great Finds

Hells Kitchen

New Movies From Theaters

Hit Blockbuster Movies

Comedy Movies

Peacock Picks Family

Rotten Tomatoes Movie Channel

Out of this world

Unsolved mysteries

Witching Hour

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Hallmark Drama

Drama TV

Classic TV Crime

Peacock Latino

Casa Cerrado

T Al Día

NFL Channel

WWE Network

Premier League

Golf Pass

Sky News

NBC Philadelphia News

NBC New York News

NBC Chicago News

NBC South Florida News

NBC Boston News

NBC Los Angeles News

Today All Day

NBC News Now

CJ ENM PICKS

Circle

NBC Lx News

This Old House

*Note that Peacock can and may change channel offerings at any time.

Peacock Premium Plus

All of the channels included in Premium, plus:

Your Local NBC Channel

What add-ons are available to the Peacock channels list?

If you’re looking to add more to your Peacock channels list, you’re out of luck, as Peacock doesn’t offer any add-on channels.

The upside? There isn’t any content missing with your basic Peacock Premium subscription.

Sports channels on Peacock

Peacock

Peacock is pretty solid for sports fans — they offer all kinds of different sports content, both live and on-demand, to satisfy fans of every preference. One of NBC’s biggest claims to fame is “ Sunday Night Football ,” which is available to all Peacock Premium and Premium Plus subscribers. You’ll get the pregame show, “Football Night in America,” too.

Wrestling fans will find a comfortable home in the Peacock channels list since it offers WWE Network and WWE Premium Live Events as part of a Premium subscription. Catch “WrestleMania,” “Royal Rumble,” “Summer Slam,” and all your favorite WWE events.

Peacock also has a lot of Premier League soccer content on offer. Any games that air on either USA Network or CNBC will be available on Peacock the next day. Matches that air live on NBC are available for streaming on Peacock for replay after the livestream ends.

Peacock offers so much more for sports fans, including live golf, Indy car racing, rugby, cycling, figure skating, and much more.

Local channels on Peacock

If you’re looking for local live TV, the only Peacock local channel on offer is a livestream of your local NBC broadcast, and that comes with a Peacock Premium Plus plan for $9.99 per month. While local channels aren’t plentiful on the Peacock channels list, there are many other options to choose from.

How does the Peacock channels list compare to other streaming services?

Cost Per Month Number of Channels Free Trial Peacock Premium $4.99 with ads; $9.99 no ads 50+ No Hulu $7.99 with ads; $14.99 no ads On-demand library (live channels available with Hulu + Live TV) Yes Sling Orange; Sing Blue, Sling Orange & Blue $40 either individual plan; $55 combined 31+ No FuboTV Pro $74.99 124+ Yes DIRECTV STREAM $74.99 – $154.99 75-150+ Yes

In price-per-channel, the Peacock channels list blasts ahead of much of the competition, offering over 50 channels for only $4.99 per month, leaping past Sling TV and FuboTV in terms of value. Sling TV and FuboTV offer channels Peacock doesn’t, but Peacock includes enough on-demand content to be competitive with streaming giants like Hulu.

Is Peacock’s channels list worth it?

Peacock offers a mountain of content at a competitive price. The Peacock channels list included in the basic Premium plan is comprehensive and can keep a single audience member (or the whole family) entertained for months. The local NBC livestream included with Premium Plus only adds to the value of a Peacock subscription. If you’re looking to maximize the amount of available content and minimize the cost of your plan, Peacock should be at the top of your list.

FAQ

What channels are included with Peacock?

The Peacock channels list offers more than 50 always-on channels with a wide variety of content. From NBC News Now to Premier League TV, D&D Live to Below Deck, there is a channel for all tastes.

What channels are on Peacock free?

If you already have a Peacock account but not a paid plan, you can watch some limited content for free, like select episodes of NBC content and Peacock originals — you’ll get the first two seasons of “The Office,” the pilot of “Yellowstone,” and a handful of movies. Most of Peacock’s most sought-after content is housed in the Premium plan.

Does Peacock have local channels?

Yes, Peacock offers local channels. A livestream of your local NBC channel is included with a Peacock Premium Plus plan.

More must-reads: