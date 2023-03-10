Change location
Peacock Channels List: Best Watching Options 2023
By Sportsnaut
Peacock is one of the newer faces in the streaming service’s game , but it now serves as home to all your favorite NBC content and much more. In addition to thousands of hours of on-demand TV, movies, and sports to stream, live sports and events, and current NBC and Bravo shows, the Peacock channels list also offers over 50 live channels.
Peacock TV channels include NBC standards like NBC News Now, NBC Sports, and SNL Vault, as well as more niche offerings like WWE Network, True Crime, and Sky News. Peacock plans come in two tiers: Premium, which gets you access to everything described here with ads, and Premium Plus, which gets you everything you get with Premium without ads (with a couple of exceptions). Premium Plus also includes the ability to download select content to watch it offline and to stream your local NBC channel live.Sign up for Peacock
How much does Peacock cost?
Peacock’s Premium service starts at $4.99 per month, making it one of the most affordable streaming services available. For comparison, a Netflix account starts at $6.99 per month for a basic plan with ads, and Hulu and Disney Plus both start at $7.99 for the same. The Peacock Premium plan comes with over 50 always-on channels, and the cost won’t spike because of any add-ons since Peacock doesn’t offer any.
Peacock Premium Plus starts at $9.99 per month and includes everything offered in Peacock Premium but without the ads. It also offers the ability to download certain content and stream your local NBC channel. The price matches comparable streaming services : It’s about the same as a Netflix subscription without ads ($6.99) but less than a Hulu or Disney Plus account without ads, which cost $14.99 per month and $10.99 per month, respectively.
Peacock’s complete channels list
Peacock Premium offers more than 50 channels for you to browse and view at your leisure. The only additional channel available is your local NBC channel, which you can gain access to with a Peacock Premium Plus subscription.
Peacock Premium
- Hallmark Channel
- NBC News Now
- NBC Sports
- Black Cinema
- Black-Led Comedy
- Black-Led Drama
- SNL Vault
- LOL! Network
- Watch This Week
- Law & Order
- One Chicago
- Dateline 24/7
- Snapped
- True Crime
- Race Against Crime
- American Greed
- Kiss Me Deadly
- The Office
- Sitcom Staples
- Comedy TV
- Classic TV Comedy
- Peacock REALITY
- Crisley
- BRAVO Real Housewives
- BRAVO Below Deck
- BRAVO Million Dollar Listing
- Bad Girls Club
- Great Finds
- Hells Kitchen
- New Movies From Theaters
- Hit Blockbuster Movies
- Comedy Movies
- Peacock Picks Family
- Rotten Tomatoes Movie Channel
- Out of this world
- Unsolved mysteries
- Witching Hour
- Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
- Hallmark Drama
- Drama TV
- Classic TV Crime
- Peacock Latino
- Casa Cerrado
- T Al Día
- NFL Channel
- WWE Network
- Premier League
- Golf Pass
- Sky News
- NBC Philadelphia News
- NBC New York News
- NBC Chicago News
- NBC South Florida News
- NBC Boston News
- NBC Los Angeles News
- Today All Day
- NBC News Now
- CJ ENM PICKS
- Circle
- NBC Lx News
- This Old House
*Note that Peacock can and may change channel offerings at any time.
Peacock Premium Plus
All of the channels included in Premium, plus:
- Your Local NBC Channel
What add-ons are available to the Peacock channels list?
If you’re looking to add more to your Peacock channels list, you’re out of luck, as Peacock doesn’t offer any add-on channels.
The upside? There isn’t any content missing with your basic Peacock Premium subscription.
Sports channels on Peacock
Peacock is pretty solid for sports fans — they offer all kinds of different sports content, both live and on-demand, to satisfy fans of every preference. One of NBC’s biggest claims to fame is “ Sunday Night Football ,” which is available to all Peacock Premium and Premium Plus subscribers. You’ll get the pregame show, “Football Night in America,” too.
Wrestling fans will find a comfortable home in the Peacock channels list since it offers WWE Network and WWE Premium Live Events as part of a Premium subscription. Catch “WrestleMania,” “Royal Rumble,” “Summer Slam,” and all your favorite WWE events.
Peacock also has a lot of Premier League soccer content on offer. Any games that air on either USA Network or CNBC will be available on Peacock the next day. Matches that air live on NBC are available for streaming on Peacock for replay after the livestream ends.
Peacock offers so much more for sports fans, including live golf, Indy car racing, rugby, cycling, figure skating, and much more.
Local channels on Peacock
If you’re looking for local live TV, the only Peacock local channel on offer is a livestream of your local NBC broadcast, and that comes with a Peacock Premium Plus plan for $9.99 per month. While local channels aren’t plentiful on the Peacock channels list, there are many other options to choose from.Sign up for Peacock
How does the Peacock channels list compare to other streaming services?
|Cost Per Month
|Number of Channels
|Free Trial
|Peacock Premium
|$4.99 with ads; $9.99 no ads
|50+
|No
|Hulu
|$7.99 with ads; $14.99 no ads
|On-demand library (live channels available with Hulu + Live TV)
|Yes
|Sling Orange; Sing Blue, Sling Orange & Blue
|$40 either individual plan; $55 combined
|31+
|No
|FuboTV Pro
|$74.99
|124+
|Yes
|DIRECTV STREAM
|$74.99 – $154.99
|75-150+
|Yes
In price-per-channel, the Peacock channels list blasts ahead of much of the competition, offering over 50 channels for only $4.99 per month, leaping past Sling TV and FuboTV in terms of value. Sling TV and FuboTV offer channels Peacock doesn’t, but Peacock includes enough on-demand content to be competitive with streaming giants like Hulu.
Is Peacock’s channels list worth it?
Peacock offers a mountain of content at a competitive price. The Peacock channels list included in the basic Premium plan is comprehensive and can keep a single audience member (or the whole family) entertained for months. The local NBC livestream included with Premium Plus only adds to the value of a Peacock subscription. If you’re looking to maximize the amount of available content and minimize the cost of your plan, Peacock should be at the top of your list.
FAQ
What channels are included with Peacock?
The Peacock channels list offers more than 50 always-on channels with a wide variety of content. From NBC News Now to Premier League TV, D&D Live to Below Deck, there is a channel for all tastes.
What channels are on Peacock free?
If you already have a Peacock account but not a paid plan, you can watch some limited content for free, like select episodes of NBC content and Peacock originals — you’ll get the first two seasons of “The Office,” the pilot of “Yellowstone,” and a handful of movies. Most of Peacock’s most sought-after content is housed in the Premium plan.
Does Peacock have local channels?
Yes, Peacock offers local channels. A livestream of your local NBC channel is included with a Peacock Premium Plus plan.
