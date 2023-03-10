Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
Variety

Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lena Waithe Party at Macro’s Pre-Oscar Bash

By Carla Renata,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fjLER_0lEYp4XE00

Fresh off his Industry Leadership Award at the ABFF Honors and brokering a $90+ million-dollar strategic funding plan with a group of blue-chip investors, it was time to decompress as Charles D. King and wife Macro chief brand officer Stacey Walker King hosted their fifth annual pre-Oscars party.

The festivities, again presented by Chase Sapphire, were in full swing at Mother Wolf in Hollywood Thursday night attracted some of Hollywood’s best known people of color. “Abbott Elementary” stars Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tyler James Williams were in attendance, while producer/actress and “Black-ish” star Marsai Martin hit the dance floor alongside Lena Waithe, Affion Crockett and Teyana Taylor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xLvwV_0lEYp4XE00
Courtney B. Vance and Lena Waithe at the 5th Annual Macro Pre-Oscars Party, Presented by Chase Sapphire held at Mother Wolf on March 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Crafted cocktail bars flanked by gorgeous red and pink floral arrangements set the tone with talent dancing in hallways and doorways like no one was watching.

Also there were “Bel-Air” cast members, Cassandra Freeman, Jimmy Akingbola, Olly Sholoton, Jordan L. Jones, directors Tim Story and Mario Van Peebles, Lakeith Stanfield, Yayha Abdul-Mateen II, Skai Jackson, Dominique Thorne, “All-American’s” Chelsea Tavares, “A League of Their Own” star Chanté Adams, Bresha Webb, Storm Reid, Courtney B. Vance, model-actress Winnie Harlow, Keith Robinson, “Power Book IV: Force” actor Kris D. Lofton, Will Catlett, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri, Marvel Studios star Teyonah Parris, April Reign and the cast of Prime Video’s “Harlem,” including Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson and Shoniqua Shandai.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16yYIy_0lEYp4XE00
Marsai Martin at the 5th Annual Macro Pre-Oscars Party, Presented by Chase Sapphire held at Mother Wolf on March 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

With client Michael B. Jordan’s wildly successful directorial debut of “Creed 3” taking hold of Hollywood, Macro continues to be a template illustrating what’s possible when people of color collaborate while celebrating what diverse filmmaking looks like. Charles D. King summed up his company and its mission best during his ABFF Honors acceptance speech on Wednesday night: “Just like I was an artist advocate during my time at WME, we are doing the same thing at Macro by using our capital, using our experience, and using our clout to open up doors for others.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13C2hZ_0lEYp4XE00
Christina Milian and Karrueche Tran at the 5th Annual Macro Pre-Oscars Party, Presented by Chase Sapphire held at Mother Wolf on March 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

