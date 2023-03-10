The Match Factory Debuts First Image From Miguel Gomes’ ‘Grand Tour’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The first image has been unveiled from Miguel Gomes’ upcoming late 1910s drama “Grand Tour,” which is being sold by The Match Factory. The film is currently shooting in Italy, and stars Gonçalo Waddington and Crista Alfaiate.

The Match Factory Appoints New Acquisition and Development Team (EXCLUSIVE)

“Grand Tour” comes after the successful international sales and distribution of Gomes’ critically acclaimed features “Tabu,” “Arabian Nights” and “The Tsugua Diaries” – all titles sold by The Match Factory.

Romantic Crime Drama 'Till the End of the Night' Debuts Clip Ahead of Berlin Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

“Grand Tour” kicks off in Rangoon, Burma, 1917. Edward, a civil servant for the British Empire, runs away from his fiancée Molly the day she arrives to get married. During his travels, however, panic gives way to melancholy. Contemplating the emptiness of his existence, the cowardly Edward wonders what has become of Molly… Yet Molly, determined to get married and amused by his move, follows his trail on this Asian grand tour.

The creative process for the film began with a research trip to various countries in Asia. Gomes and his team filmed the trip, making an archive of images and sounds. “Grand Tour” combines frames from that trip with film scenes shot in 16mm, creating a continuous cinematic time.

“Grand Tour” is produced by Uma Pedra No Sapato (Portugal) in co-production with Vivo Film (Italy), Shellac Sud (France) and Cinema Defacto (France), in association with The Match Factory (Germany), Rediance (China) and Creatps Inc. (Japan), and with the participation of ZDF/ARTE and RTP. Uma Pedra No Sapato is releasing the film in Portugal and Shellac in France.

'Someday We'll Tell Each Other Everything,' Emily Atef's Taboo-Breaking Portrayal of a Young Woman's Desire, Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)