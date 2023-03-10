Saints Offer Jameis Winston Restructured Deal, per Report

New Orleans wants Winston to remain with the team to back up new starter Derek Carr.

After the Saints signed quarterback Derek Carr following his release from the Raiders, much was made about the future of quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston, who was expected to be the starter following Drew Brees’s retirement two years ago, never fully seized control of the position due to injuries and inconsistent production under center.

Now, with Carr signed to be the team’s new starting quarterback, the Saints have turned their attention to Winston, who they hope to keep in the fold with a restructured contract.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports that New Orleans officially offered a restructured deal to Winston to get him to stay with the franchise. The Saints have given Winston until Wednesday to accept the offer, which aligns with the start of the new league year. If he does not accept, he will be released and will become a free agent.

Per ESPN , Winston’s salary currently counts for $15.2 million against the salary cap next season. The Saints are in the position to adjust the salary for Winston down to $12.8 million in base salary, which would be in line with other backups. If Winston is released, the Saints are also in a position where they would gain some cap savings.

If Winston is released next week, New Orleans will save $4.4 million against the cap. If Winston is a post-June 1 cut by the Saints, New Orleans will save $12.8 million. However, if the Saints wait until later this summer to cut Winston, it would likely put the veteran in a tougher position to find work. Additionally, the Saints would be past the height of free agency and would not be able to use the $12.8 million to sign a premium-level player that would be available now in the month of March.

Winston has played in just 10 games over the last two seasons since Brees’s retirement, passing for 2,028 yards with 18 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

Watch the Saints with fuboTV. Start your free trial today.