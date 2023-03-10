Open in App
Baltimore, MD
Rainn Wilson Questions Whether Owners Are Colluding Against Lamar

By Daniel Chavkin,

5 days ago

He became the latest fan to give his take on the matter.

In the days after the Ravens gave Lamar Jackson the non-exclusive franchise tag , it seems as though everyone has had a take on the situation. From Baltimore’s decision to allow Jackson to speak with other teams, to some teams reportedly backing out of their interest immediately, there are many aspects of this situation by which people are intrigued and confused.

While analysts have already given their opinions, fans are still making their thoughts known. Actor Rainn Wilson, best known as Dwight Schrute on The Office , is just the latest fan to question the entire ordeal.

“Lamar Jackson is getting weirdly screwed by the NFL… collusion? Probably,” Wilson tweeted. “Why would Falcons, Panthers, Raiders & Commanders all say they weren’t interested, an hour after non-exclusive franchise tag?”

There were separate reports that Atlanta , Carolina, Las Vegas and Washington were all not interested in making Jackson an offer just moments after Baltimore officially tagged the quarterback.

Wilson called Jackson “a winner” and believes every team that isn’t reportedly interested “should be doing backflips” to acquire the quarterback. By questioning whether there is collusion, he joined the group of fans , players and analysts to question whether there is something deeper going on.

A noted Seahawks fan , Wilson frequently tweets his thoughts about the NFL, and this is just the latest.

