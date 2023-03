khqa.com

Fire Marshal reminds residents to test, inspect and replace broken or expired smoke alarms By WICS/WCCU Staff, 5 days ago

By WICS/WCCU Staff, 5 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) reminds Illinoisans to test, inspect, and replace broken or expired smoke/CO alarms ...