Scenic artist Michael Thomas touches up Oscar statuettes as work continues on Hollywood Boulevard in preparation for the 95th Academy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Oscar.

At only 13½ inches tall and a robust 8½ pounds, on Sunday, he becomes Hollywood's leading man.

And there is a frenzy of activity along Hollywood Boulevard to make sure he looks his best.

Crews deliver an outsized Oscar statue as preparations for the 95th Academy Awards on Hollywood Boulevard continue. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Natalia Krysinska, right, and Emma Quiros stop for a selfie as preparations for the 95th Academy Awards on Hollywood Boulevard continue. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Crews deliver an outsized Oscar statue as preparations for the 95th Academy Awards on Hollywood Boulevard continue. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Workers rush to cover a leaky roof as rain falls outside as prep for the 95th Academy Awards on Hollywood Boulevard continues. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Crews guide into place an outsized Oscar statue as preparations for the 95th Academy Awards on Hollywood Boulevard continue. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Jimmy Kimmel cracks jokes as he hosts the ceremonial roll-out of the champagne-colored carpet to mark the beginning of Oscar's week on Hollywood Boulevard. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Work continues on Hollywood Boulevard in preparation for Sunday's 95th Academy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Installers roll out the champagne-colored carpet that will be lined with celebrities for the 95th Academy Awards. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Lighting tech James Palin installs a light as work continues on Hollywood Boulevard in preparation for the 95th Academy Awards. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Installer Rudy Morales oversees the roll-out and installation of a champagne-colored carpet for the 95th Academy Awards. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .