Nunica, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Nunica woman arrested after husband was shot, killed during domestic situation

By Karie Herringa,

5 days ago
An Ottawa County woman is facing charges after police say her husband was shot in the abdomen and killed during a domestic situation earlier this year.

The deadly shooting happened on January 23 around 10:45 p.m. at a home on 120 th Avenue in Crockery Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the home and discovered a single shot was fired during a domestic situation at the home.

According to deputies, 41-year-old Keith Gardner was shot in the abdomen. He was taken to a Muskegon area hospital where he died as a result of the gunshot wound.

Deputies say Gardner’s wife and two teenage children were home at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

The sheriff’s office says Gardner’s wife was arrested on March 10 on charges of careless use of a firearm causing death and lying to police.

Her name is being withheld pending her arraignment.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

