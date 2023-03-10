Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
WBBM News Radio

New partnership between Shedd Aquarium, Morton Arboretum focuses on conservation efforts

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11RlGV_0lEYhOFT00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Shedd Aquarium and The Morton Arboretum - have been named as Centers for Species Survival by the the Species Survival Commission (SSC) of the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Shedd Aquarium has been designated as the first dedicated Center for Species Survival: Freshwater and The Morton Arboretum as the first Center for Species Survival: Trees .

Chuck Knapp with the Shedd said the goal of the centers is to advocate on behalf of both trees and freshwater ecosystems.

"And so that will entail doing assessments of key biodiversity areas, which will then inform conservation planning. we are going to be assessing the risk status of selected species of both freshwater mussels in our case and trees in the case of Morton Arboretum."

He said they'll then use that information to plan to conserve these species.

"Then we're going to act on behalf of these animals and habitats by doing research by doing capacity building, we're going to be training the local stakeholders and students in some of the work so that you can ensure that this type of work is sustainable over time."

This includes projects in Costa Rica, El Salvador, and Guatemala, where the Centers will be working with students to understand how to better protect these species.

The Shedd Aquarium and the Morton Arboretum have been selected to be two of 11 Centers for Species Survival in the world.

Listen to our new podcast Courier Pigeon

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Displaced Taste of Chicago shifted to September, after NASCAR event
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Missing 3 goats? The city wants to hear from you
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Happy Pi(e) Day! Local Chicago pie shop celebrates this sweet holiday
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Difference Maker: Lisle volunteer receives Silver Presidential Service Award
Lisle, IL1 day ago
Mount Prospect funeral home scraps crematory plans after overwhelming resistance from community
Mount Prospect, IL1 day ago
Formerly incarcerated man grows landscaping, snow removal business: 'The opportunities are endless'
Chicago, IL2 days ago
How to begin growing plants from seedlings
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago City Council expands use of video surveillance — and automated tickets
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
One consolation: Family killed in Chicago house fire will help others live through organ donations
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Evanston expected to land 10,000-square-foot skate park
Evanston, IL2 days ago
Plans to convert shuttered West Lawn Kmart into migrant shelter scrapped
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Illinois cannot afford both institutional living and home-based services, disability advocates say
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Coalition pushes for test of having the city – not property owners – clear snow from sidewalks
Chicago, IL1 day ago
First look: Chicago Red Stars debut ‘Foundation’ kit, announce pre-sale
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
$20M approved to feed, house migrants in Chicago after tense debate
Chicago, IL5 hours ago
WATCH: Chicago ironworker’s viral video from atop the former Hancock Center
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
‘It’s a dark day’: Public housing advocates criticize city’s deal with Chicago Fire
Chicago, IL1 day ago
United Center food workers avoid strike, reach tentative deal
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Panel passes 'labor peace' mandate over objections from some not-for-profits
Chicago, IL1 day ago
‘Sleet, snow…we still go’: Wintery Irish parade draws huge crowd to Chicago's NW Side
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Vallas, Johnson defend contrasting crime plans in latest Chicago mayoral forum
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Northwestern begins transplant trial for stage 4 lung cancer patients who have run out of traditional treatment options
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
'Women for Brandon' rally for Johnson on South Side
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Bring Chicago Home Coalition renews call to fund homelessness supports with transfer tax
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Finance Committee OKs initial funding for 2nd phase of South Side real estate project
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Search to replace Chicago’s embattled top cop marks new civilian commission’s first real test
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
Chicago firefighter's family killed in fire donated their organs: Source
Chicago, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy