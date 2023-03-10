Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
FastBreak on FanNation

Darius Garland's Updated Injury Status For Cavs-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WtCjo_0lEYhJpq00

Darius Garland has been added to the injury report for Friday's game.

FINAL UPDATE: Darius Garland has been ruled out.

On Friday, March 10, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in Florida to face off with the Miami Heat.

For the game, they have added 2022 NBA All-Star Darius Garland to the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Darius Garland (quad) now listed questionable Friday."

The former Vanderbilt star is in the middle of another fantastic season with averages of 22.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest in 58 games.

He is also shooting a tremendous 47.1% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range.

While the Cavs haven't been to the NBA Playoffs since 2018 (when LeBron James was still on the roster), they will likely end the drought in 2023.

The team comes into the night with an outstanding 42-26 record in 68 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

That said, the Cavs are struggling on the road this season, going just 14-19 in 33 games away from Ohio.

They are currently 2.5 games back of the Philadelphia 76ers for the third seed.

As for the Heat, they are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-32 record in 67 games.

They are 3-7 in their last ten games but a very good 21-13 in the 34 games they have hosted at home in Miami, Florida.

The franchise has been to the Eastern Conference Finals in two out of the last three seasons.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
BREAKING: Big News About Ja Morant Reported On Monday
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago
Fight Breaks Out In Bucks-Kings Game On Monday Night
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Clippers Game
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
Warriors' Steph Curry says he would 'absolutely love' to play one more game at Oracle Arena
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
NFL world buzzing over blockbuster Cowboys trade
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Texans add former Cowboys speedy receiver who was a Dak Prescott preferred option
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Massive LeBron James Injury Update Reported Before Tuesday’s Game
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Draymond Green's Injury Status For Suns-Warriors Game
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Surveillance Video
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Anthony Davis' Honest Quote After The Lakers Lost To The Knicks
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Steph Curry's Amazing Quote About Klay Thompson
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Jeff Thomas dead at 35: Top model and influencer dies in suspected suicide after ‘falling from his Miami apartment’
Miami, FL19 hours ago
Steph Curry Will Likely Make Exciting NBA History In Warriors-Clippers Game
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
NBA Suspends Sacramento Kings' Trey Lyles
Sacramento, CA9 hours ago
Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers-Pelicans Game
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Golden State Warriors Roster News On Sunday
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Jayson Tatum's Dunk On Rudy Gobert Is Going Viral
Boston, MA1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy