Darius Garland's Updated Injury Status For Cavs-Heat Game

FINAL UPDATE: Darius Garland has been ruled out.

On Friday, March 10, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in Florida to face off with the Miami Heat.

For the game, they have added 2022 NBA All-Star Darius Garland to the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Darius Garland (quad) now listed questionable Friday."

The former Vanderbilt star is in the middle of another fantastic season with averages of 22.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest in 58 games.

He is also shooting a tremendous 47.1% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range.

While the Cavs haven't been to the NBA Playoffs since 2018 (when LeBron James was still on the roster), they will likely end the drought in 2023.

The team comes into the night with an outstanding 42-26 record in 68 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

That said, the Cavs are struggling on the road this season, going just 14-19 in 33 games away from Ohio.

They are currently 2.5 games back of the Philadelphia 76ers for the third seed.

As for the Heat, they are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-32 record in 67 games.

They are 3-7 in their last ten games but a very good 21-13 in the 34 games they have hosted at home in Miami, Florida.

The franchise has been to the Eastern Conference Finals in two out of the last three seasons.